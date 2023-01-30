‘New World Order’: Everything We Know About the New ‘Captain America’ Sequel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new official Captain America, and he’s gearing up to hit the big screen soon. Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson took up the mantle of Captain America after Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) went back in time to live a happy life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). The decision didn’t come easily, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was compelling in how it captured Wilson’s transition from Falcon to Captain America.

In the series, Wilson and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are grappling with the loss of Captain America, the past, and the state of the world post-Endgame. They come up against a rising anti-nationalist group known as the Flag-Smashers, who seek to return the world to how it was during the Blip. Although Wilson struggles with the idea of taking Rogers’ place and how America will react to a Black Captain America, he ultimately realizes that he can use the mantle for good and to bring about change, specifically for the most overlooked and oppressed people in society.

By the end of the series, Wilson picks up the shield and dons a new costume—a hybrid of Captain America’s and Falcon’s suits. Shortly after the show’s conclusion, Marvel officially confirmed that Wilson is the new Captain America and revealed that his first solo film was in development. New World Order is set to answer our lingering questions about Wilson’s experiences as Captain America, what happens to Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) after his service to the U.S. is unveiled, and who will take on the vacated role of Falcon. Here’s everything we know about Captain America: New World Order so far.

When can we see it?

Captain America: New World Order is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2024. Its release date was announced as Marvel set the slates for Phase 5 and Phase 6, and unveiled all the titles that will be released through 2026. Captain America: New World Order is a part of Phase 5 and will be released between The Marvels and Thunderbolts.

Who’s in it?

Captain America: New World Order has already assembled an impressive cast. Leading the ensemble will, of course, be Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America. Mackie has been a staple of the MCU since he was first introduced as Falcon in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Since then, he has appeared in five other MCU films, plus the TV series with Sebastian Stan’s Bucky.

Another familiar face in New World Order will be Isaiah Bradley. Bradley, played by Carl Lumbly, was the unexpected hero in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, whose struggles with oppression and racism had left him deeply cynical regarding the state of America. Wilson’s resolve to honor him and effect change clearly touched Bradley, and it isn’t surprising that he and Wilson would keep in contact during the latter’s journey as Captain America.

The third Falcon and the Winter Soldier character confirmed for New World Order is Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres. In the series, Torres is a U.S. Air Force lieutenant and a friend of Wilson’s who comes to his and Barnes’ aid on several occasions. The film may explore the comic book storyline in which Torres becomes the next Falcon. Meanwhile, a surprise character from the MCU’s past is also returning. Tim Blake Nelson, who starred as Samuel Sterns/the Leader in The Incredible Hulk, will be reprising his role for the first time in 15 years in Captain America: New World Order. His appearance seems to suggest there may be a Hulk subplot in the film.

That theory is further supported by the casting of Harrison Ford as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. Ross was previously portrayed in the MCU by William Hurt, who sadly passed away in 2022. The fact that Marvel chose to recast him indicates that Ross has an important role to play (perhaps as his alter ego, Red Hulk).

The film has also tapped Israeli actress and Ophir Awards winner Shira Haas to portray Sabra. In the comics, Sabra is a mutant with superhuman abilities who serves as an Israeli secret service agent under the alter ego Ruth Bat-Seraph. She has also clashed with the Hulk on multiple occasions. Rounding out the cast is The Mindy Project‘s Xosha Kai Roquemore in an undisclosed role.

What is Captain America: New World Order about?

The plot of Captain America: New World Order is being kept tightly under wraps. However, the casting suggests a few potential plot points. For example, Torres stepping up to become the Falcon is likely to happen as Wilson’s Cap builds up his team. Similarly, some are speculating that Ford’s Ross may finally transition into the Red Hulk, perhaps with the help of the super-genius Sterns. The plot may also become a little clearer when we examine the villains expected to appear in Captain America: New World Order.

Which Marvel villains will appear in New World Order?

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed that Ross and Sterns are the villains of the film, it seems like a safe bet. Although both are typically adversaries of the Hulk, it wouldn’t be surprising to see them team up against Captain America. After all, Ross and Wilson might have some bad blood between them, considering that Ross actually imprisoned Wilson and many of his pals during the events of Captain America: Civil War. He has been a thorn in Wilson’s side before, so it isn’t hard to picture him stirring up trouble as Wilson takes on Captain America’s mantle.

Captain America: New World Order producer Nate Moore has already teased the potential conflict between Ross and Wilson. He told Collider:

Well, look, Sam Wilson’s Captain America, he is going to bring his own team to play. It’s no secret that Samuel Sterns is making his return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is fantastic because Tim Blake Nelson’s the best. Harrison Ford is taking on the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross, and to see Sam Wilson and Thunderbolt Ross, which if you remember actually threw him in prison at the end of Civil War because he violated the Sokovia Accords. There’s going to be some natural sparks there, which I think are going to be really fun.

Of course, while difficult, Ross hasn’t been an overt villain in the MCU. However, if Sterns influences him and the two embrace their inner Hulks, things could get pretty interesting.

