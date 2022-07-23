Anthony Mackie’s New ‘Captain America’ Movie Gets a Title and Release Date

It’s Sam Wilson’s time to shine. After The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we’ve been awaiting the moment when Anthony Mackie got his time as Captain America on the big screen. It’d been announced that a fourth Captain America movie was in the works with Mackie as Cap but other than that, it was silent on the Cap front until a new director was announced. Julius Onah is bringing Sam’s first big screen outing as the Star Spangled Man With a Plan to life and now after San Diego Comic-Con, we have a bit more of an idea on where the movie is going to take us.

The panel released a title and a release date for the Anthony Mackie led film and other than that, we don’t have much to go on but the title gets the gears moving in our brains to figure out where we could see Sam Wilson next. Titled Captain America: New World Order, it’s interesting given the fact that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s pilot episode is also called “New World Order” but it does seem as if this time means the new world order is Sam Wilson.

Not only did we get a title though but the panel also officially gave New World Order a release date! Hopefully we don’t have to wait this long to see Sam Wilson again but news broke that the movie would be released on May 3, 2024. And with multiple Avengers movies on the slate and beyond, it’s a great time to be a fan of Sam!

It’s Sam’s time

It feels like forever ago that Steve Rogers gave the shield to Sam Wilson (to be fair, it was three years ago) and yes, the pandemic did push The Falcon and the Winter Solider further than it was supposed to be, but it just feels like so long since we’ve had a Cap centric story and knowing that our Captain America is now Sam Wilson, I just want more content from Anthony Mackie’s portrayal soon!

Until we know anything else about Captain America: New World Order, we’ll just have to hope that we see Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson soon.

