It Probably Isn’t True, but I Would Give My Left Arm for Harrison Ford To Be in ‘Thunderbolts’

Harrison Ford has been the love of my life for as long as I can remember, thanks to the movie Air Force One and my parents’ inability to find a babysitter in time for their screening. I saw him take on terrorists as President James Marshall, and the rest was history. I’ve seen every movie he’s done, and I will continue to do so because I do think that Ford is one of our last movie stars, and he’s still cranking out films at the age of 80.

Now though, rumors are swirling that he might be tacking on another franchise. Rumors from one source that doesn’t have the best reputation, so take this with a grain of salt. The whole shaker if you want. Jeff Sneider, who often shares “scoops” that may or may not be true (Remember that time he locked a Twitter account and had people pay him to follow it so they could see his scoops? Because I do!) shared it via Twitter from The Hot Mic podcast with John Rocha and himself.

BREAKING via THE HOT MIC podcast: Though Marvel insiders DENY he has been cast in the movie at this time, multiple sources indicate that HARRISON FORD either is or was the studio's top choice to star in THUNDERBOLTS as the General himself. It's unclear if he already passed… — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) September 29, 2022

The “scoop” was talked about on the show and says that Ford was the actor Marvel maybe wanted to be in the upcoming film Thunderbolts to take over the role of General Thunderbolt Ross, and it’s unclear what’s supposedly happening now (whether Ford passed or they’re still in talks), if any of this is even true at all.

Here’s what I say about this: Who do I need to call to make it real, though?

Harrison Ford in the MCU is a dream come true for me

Harrison Ford is no stranger to franchises. They make up his career. When you think of iconic Ford roles, you think of Han Solo, Indiana Jones, Jack Ryan, Rick Deckard, and … you get it, right? He’s been in a lot of franchise as well as other films like Witness, which got him his one Oscar nomination. He’s been through the ringer. If anything, he’s one of the first actors to do most major franchises and continues to be a draw for the films he’s in.

So, having him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as General Thunderbolt Ross (given the passing of William Hurt) would be a gift to me personally, because if there’s anything I love as much as Star Wars and Indiana Jones, it is the MCU.

It would mean Ford signing up for a new franchise, but as a character that is already established and not that much of a commitment. Ross shows up on occasion, yells at the Avengers, and carries on. So, it wouldn’t be that aggressive of a workload for Ford and would give me my dream. Or it could be just for the Thunderbolts movie and that’s it! We don’t know, but what I’m saying is that I wouldn’t hate if this were true.

Still, I don’t think there’s truth to it, and I don’t really know how much we can trust a source that is seemingly just himself and a “just trust me” attitude, but at the end of the day, if Marvel’s Kevin Feige wanted to put Harrison Ford in one movie as Harrison Ford, well, I’d also take that as a win. With Disney owning both Star Wars and Marvel, it’s not the wildest idea that they’d have Ford hop from one to the other. Having him in Thunderbolts opposite Florence Pugh, though? A dream!

(featured image: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]