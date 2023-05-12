Writers’ Strike: All TV Shows and Movies Affected by Studios Refusing To Pay Writers

The Writers Guild of America (WGA) announced a strike on May 1, 2023, after its three-year contract with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) expired, and the AMPTP failed to provide a satisfactory new agreement after weeks of negotiations. The WGA attempted to secure protections for Hollywood writers, including increased compensation, guaranteed duration of employment for those who land writing jobs, improved residuals, and confirmation that studios cannot replace workers with artificial intelligence (AI). These terms would’ve resulted in writers gaining $429 million per year, while the AMPTP’s offer would gain them just $86 million per year.

As a result of the AMPTP’s unsatisfactory offers, the WGA issued a strike, obligating all 11,500 WGA members to refrain from providing writing services until a new contract is agreed upon. The last time the WGA went on strike was in 2007, but the time to strike has become necessary once more as the rise of streaming has changed the industry profoundly. Streaming has made the residuals that writers once relied upon far lower and more sporadic and resulted in shorter and less secure employment stints. Between streaming, mini rooms, shorter seasons, and the loss of rerun residuals, Hollywood is finding it increasingly easy to not pay writers for their work, despite writers being essential to its success.

It’s unclear how long the current strike will continue, but the previous one lasted over three months. Which is why many believe this one is expected to last as long or even longer. Many are curious about what this means for all the shows and films in development that employed members of the WGA. The strike means that many shows will inevitably be delayed or will simply air reruns until a resolution is reached. While this news is disappointing for some, it’s important to remember that these shows and movies aren’t being impacted by the WGA’s strike. They are being impacted by Hollywood’s refusal to accept very reasonable demands from the WGA and to appropriately compensate those who secure employment in the TV/film writing industry.

Here are all of the TV shows and films that have been delayed, suspended, or put on hold until Hollywood begins paying its writers fairly.

Late night talk shows and soap operas

Late night talk shows are usually the very first shows impacted by writers’ strikes, while soap operas are the second. The reason why late night talk shows get hit the earliest is that the shows can’t be written in advance. The writing for these shows typically isn’t complete until just before taping begins to ensure they are capturing the most timely, relevant, and current topics. Viewers may be surprised at how much writers contribute to talk shows, but it’s usually their notes, jokes, topics, and witty one-liners that make the show’s monologues so smooth and engaging. Hence, it’s just not plausible for the majority of these shows to continue, unless they rely mostly on improv or unscripted content. For this reason, the following scripted late night/daytime talk shows and sketch comedies will only air reruns for the foreseeable future:

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Daily Show

Real Time With Bill Maher

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Talk

Daytime soap operas are another area of television anticipated to be hit early by the WGA strike. This is because the majority of soap operas, while not operating on quite as tight schedules as talk shows, are typically written and filmed in a shorter timeframe than other TV shows. So far, no soap operas have begun airing reruns yet. However, once the WGA strike catches up with the shorter production schedule, these shows are anticipated to go dark as well:

The Young and the Restless

Days of Our Lives

The Bold and the Beautiful

General Hospital

Streaming original TV shows

With shorter seasons, faster production processes, and the inability to air reruns, streaming shows lack some of the flexibility that network shows boast and will quickly feel the WGA strike’s impact. Many shows that had scripts completed are still forced to delay filming and production because the writing process never really ends. With no writers to tackle rewrites, track continuity, or deal with budget and production issues, many streaming shows that were filming or approaching filming have paused production.

Cobra Kai

Cobra Kai‘s sixth and final season was set to begin production this spring. However, co-creator Jon Hurwitz confirmed that production on the show has been halted, as the strike left the Cobra Kai set with no writers.

We hate to strike, but if we must, we strike hard. Pencils down in the Cobra Kai writers room. No writers on set. These aren't fun times, but it's unfortunately necessary. The moment a fair deal is in place, we'll get back to kicking ass. In the meantime, sending strength and… https://t.co/99UulF7HeW — Jon Hurwitz (@jonhurwitz) May 2, 2023

Stranger Things

Stranger Things season 5 was supposed to begin filming this month, but the Duffer brothers announced that filming would be put on hold for the duration of the strike.

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

Daredevil: Born Again

Filming for Daredevil: Born Again season 1 has been underway since March 6, 2023, in New York. However, filming has now reportedly been halted due to the strike.

Severance

Filming on Severance season 2 was supposed to wrap on May 12, 2023. However, production shut down early on May 8, 2023, due to the writers’ strike.

Evil

Production for Evil season 4 was underway when the strike began, forcing the show to wrap up its production earlier than anticipated. It is unknown how many episodes were completed before the premature shutdown.

Andor

Andor season 2 filming is still underway, but showrunner Tony Gilroy has stepped back from all duties (writing and non-writing) in support of the WGA strike, which could lead to production being halted or delayed in the future.

The Upshaws

Season 4 of The Upshaws has halted production, though 10 of the season’s 12 episodes were completed beforehand and will air on Netflix on August 17.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight

The Games of Thrones prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, was in early production for HBO Max. However, it has halted production and closed its writing room for the duration of the strike.

Loot

Apple TV+’s Loot season 2 was filming when the strike began. Picketing writers succeeded in halting production and it is currently on hold.

Pretty Little Liars: Summer School

Filming of the newest Pretty Little Liars spin-off, Pretty Little Liars: Summer School, was disrupted by the strike on May 11, 2023, for several hours.

Sinking Spring

Production of Apple TV+’s upcoming show, Sinking Spring, was temporarily shut down for a day due to picketing writers.

Hacks

Hacks co-creator Jen Statsky confirmed that production on season 3 was halted due to the writers’ strike.

We are devastated to not be with our incredible crew and cast right now, but there was no other option here. Writing happens at every stage of the process – production and post included. It’s what makes shows and movies good. It’s what makes them possible. #wgastrong https://t.co/aU8QqUDEwu — Jen Statsky (@jenstatsky) May 5, 2023

Unstable

Production on Unstable season 2, which began in late March, was reportedly shut down on May 4 by the writers’ strike.

Network and cable TV shows

Network and cable shows, many of which were in early production, are also beginning to feel the effects of the WGA strike.

Abbott Elementary

Abbott Elementary was set to open its writing room on May 1, 2023, coinciding with the onset of the call to strike. As a result, writing on season 3 has been suspended indefinitely.

Hollywood screenwriters of @WGAWest are going on strike. They are fighting for a living wage in the streaming era, says Abbott Elementary writer @BisHilarious, who calls the industry a "gig economy," where studios prioritize Wall Street, not workers. pic.twitter.com/GDxWvfi5ZJ — Democracy Now! (@democracynow) May 2, 2023

Yellowjackets

Similar to Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets season 3 writers had one day in the writers’ room before it shut down for the duration of the strike.

Well, we had exactly one day in the #YellowJackets S3 writers’ room. It was amazing, and creatively invigorating, and so much fun, and I’m very excited to get back to it as soon as the #WGA gets a fair deal. #1u #unionstrong ✊? — Ashley Lyle (@ashannlyle) May 2, 2023

P-Valley

Starz show P-Valley has halted its production on season 3 for the duration of the strike, as confirmed by showrunner Katori Hall.

Despite rumors, due to the #WGA #WritersStrike filming on #PValley has been postponed. Like many of my fellow showrunners, I feel as though my writing & producing duties are inextricably linked. We will not be filming until a fair deal is reached. #WGAStrong — Katori Hall (@KatoriHall) May 10, 2023

Billions

Billions season 7 production has been temporarily shut down twice due to picketers, but it is still attempting to complete filming.

Bunk’d

Production on season 7 of Disney Channel’s Bunk’d has been halted for the duration of the strike.

FBI: Most Wanted

FBI: Most Wanted season 5 filming was temporarily halted due to picketers on May 11 before resuming after several hours.

Power Book II: Ghost

Power Book II: Ghost season 4 production, like FBI: Most Wanted, also experienced a temporary halt on May 11 before resuming.

Good Trouble

The fifth season of Freeform’s Good Trouble temporarily halted filming for a day on May 9 due to WGA picketing.

Movies

It will take longer for viewers to see the impact of Hollywood’s refusal to pay writers fairly on theatrical films. This is because the majority of films slated for release in 2023 and 2024 have already concluded filming. So far, the only film confirmed to have halted production due to the WGA strike is Blade, which is set for release in 2024. Blade was to begin filming next month, but had to be shut down due to the screenplay not being finalized before the strike began.

More films with late 2024 or 2025 release dates will likely be impacted by the absence of WGA writers in the future as their production approaches.

