Amazon Prime Video released a first look at Cinderella in a new teaser trailer. Starring Camila Cabello in the title role, it tells the classic tale that we all know and love with a twist. Yes, Cinderella wants to go to the ball, has a fairy godperson, and will break out into song like the OG Disney Cinderella. The difference is that that’s not the only thing you should know about Ella, the name we can assume she’s going by.

Ella has dreams of creating wonderful gowns and creations of art that will wow and make people know her name. And she’s making that dream come true in small ways in the basement she occupies while working away in a home that she most definitely isn’t appreciated in because we all know how it goes with the evil stepmother and sisters. This time it’ll be even more interesting because Idina Menzel is set as the evil stepmother to crush Ella’s dreams.

But what we’re most excited about is Billy Porter’s role in this movie. Known as “Fab G,” Porter is taking a classic and turning it on its head for a more modern time. In a CBS News interview Porter said, “Magic has no gender” and that “I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It’s the grownups that are slowing stuff down.” And he’s not wrong.

Cinderella also stars Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Robert. Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer will also be joining in what we assume are the evil stepsisters’ roles. And Kay Cannon, best known for her work 30 Rock and the Pitch Perfect movies, is set as the director and writer. Cinderella is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video on September 3rd.

(image: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]