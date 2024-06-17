Cressida Cowper tries to be Lady Whistledown
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

‘Bridgerton’: What Episode Does Colin Find Out About Lady Whistledown?

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: Jun 17, 2024 10:32 am

You probably started the second half of Bridgerton season three getting all worried about Penelope. Her biggest secret hadn’t been revealed yet, which was a deviation from the events of the book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Recommended Videos

But her secret couldn’t be kept any longer. She’d hidden long enough, and Cressida’s awful attempt at a power grab had forced Penelope to come out of the shadows. Lady Whistledown is Penelope’s life’s work, and she was willing to leave it all behind for Colin and keep the secret buried beneath a few planks of the Featherington home.

But in Bridgerton season 3, episode 6, Colin eventually figures it all out. Neither Eloise nor Penelope tells Colin directly, which makes the reveal all the more tense. Penelope has written her latest issue of Lady Whistledown and has it printed. Unbeknownst to her, Colin has been following her carriage out of worry, and he overhears the print shop’s owner address Penelope as Lady Whistledown.

The drama doesn’t end at episode 6, because Colin has an outburst at the start of episode seven. He tells Penelope that he will “never forgive her.”

New beginnings for Lady Whistledown

We all know Colin was lying when he said that. Still, he does all he can to defend her from Cressida’s blackmail later on, yet demands that Penelope give up her alternate identity. Penelope struggles to choose between Colin and her identity as Lady Whistledown, but this all turns out to be unnecessary because Colin—who has been reluctant to admit his jealousy of Penelope’s skill and success—her own mother, and even the Queen all accept Penelope once they find out about her double life.

It’s a happy ending, which Cressida Cowper surely can’t relate to.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Where Is Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
Where Is Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’: There’s Some Twisted Foreshadowing Behind Aegon ‘the Magnanimous’
Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II presides over the small council in House Of The Dragon season 2 episode 1
Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II presides over the small council in House Of The Dragon season 2 episode 1
Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II presides over the small council in House Of The Dragon season 2 episode 1
Category: TV
TV
‘House of the Dragon’: There’s Some Twisted Foreshadowing Behind Aegon ‘the Magnanimous’
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 17, 2024
Read Article What Does That ‘Bridgerton’ Benedict Reveal Mean for the Future?
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Category: TV
TV
What Does That ‘Bridgerton’ Benedict Reveal Mean for the Future?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Scooby-Doo’s New Series Takes the Franchise Somewhere It’s Never Been Before
Go-Go Mystery Machine
Go-Go Mystery Machine
Go-Go Mystery Machine
Category: TV
TV
Scooby-Doo’s New Series Takes the Franchise Somewhere It’s Never Been Before
Rebecca Oliver Kaplan Rebecca Oliver Kaplan Jun 16, 2024
Read Article 10 ‘Bluey’ Episodes Sure To Make You Spit Milk Out of Your Nose
Bluey wearing sunglasses and watching TV with snacks
Bluey wearing sunglasses and watching TV with snacks
Bluey wearing sunglasses and watching TV with snacks
Category: TV
TV
10 ‘Bluey’ Episodes Sure To Make You Spit Milk Out of Your Nose
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Jun 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Where Is Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys
Category: TV
TV
Where Is Soldier Boy in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 17, 2024
Read Article ‘House of the Dragon’: There’s Some Twisted Foreshadowing Behind Aegon ‘the Magnanimous’
Tom Glynn-Carney as King Aegon II presides over the small council in House Of The Dragon season 2 episode 1
Category: TV
TV
‘House of the Dragon’: There’s Some Twisted Foreshadowing Behind Aegon ‘the Magnanimous’
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 17, 2024
Read Article What Does That ‘Bridgerton’ Benedict Reveal Mean for the Future?
Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3, part 2
Category: TV
TV
What Does That ‘Bridgerton’ Benedict Reveal Mean for the Future?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 17, 2024
Read Article Scooby-Doo’s New Series Takes the Franchise Somewhere It’s Never Been Before
Go-Go Mystery Machine
Category: TV
TV
Scooby-Doo’s New Series Takes the Franchise Somewhere It’s Never Been Before
Rebecca Oliver Kaplan Rebecca Oliver Kaplan Jun 16, 2024
Read Article 10 ‘Bluey’ Episodes Sure To Make You Spit Milk Out of Your Nose
Bluey wearing sunglasses and watching TV with snacks
Category: TV
TV
10 ‘Bluey’ Episodes Sure To Make You Spit Milk Out of Your Nose
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Jun 16, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.