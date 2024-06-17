You probably started the second half of Bridgerton season three getting all worried about Penelope. Her biggest secret hadn’t been revealed yet, which was a deviation from the events of the book, Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

But her secret couldn’t be kept any longer. She’d hidden long enough, and Cressida’s awful attempt at a power grab had forced Penelope to come out of the shadows. Lady Whistledown is Penelope’s life’s work, and she was willing to leave it all behind for Colin and keep the secret buried beneath a few planks of the Featherington home.

But in Bridgerton season 3, episode 6, Colin eventually figures it all out. Neither Eloise nor Penelope tells Colin directly, which makes the reveal all the more tense. Penelope has written her latest issue of Lady Whistledown and has it printed. Unbeknownst to her, Colin has been following her carriage out of worry, and he overhears the print shop’s owner address Penelope as Lady Whistledown.

The drama doesn’t end at episode 6, because Colin has an outburst at the start of episode seven. He tells Penelope that he will “never forgive her.”

New beginnings for Lady Whistledown

We all know Colin was lying when he said that. Still, he does all he can to defend her from Cressida’s blackmail later on, yet demands that Penelope give up her alternate identity. Penelope struggles to choose between Colin and her identity as Lady Whistledown, but this all turns out to be unnecessary because Colin—who has been reluctant to admit his jealousy of Penelope’s skill and success—her own mother, and even the Queen all accept Penelope once they find out about her double life.

It’s a happy ending, which Cressida Cowper surely can’t relate to.

