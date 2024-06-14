Will the Most Valuable Bridgerton Family Member Get Her Own Love Story?

Bridgerton primarily follows the eight Bridgerton siblings on their quests for love and fulfillment. However, season 3 recently suggested that perhaps Lady Violet Bridgerton (Ruth Gemmell), the widowed Bridgerton matriarch, may also get her own love story.

Spoilers for season 3 (and book spoilers) ahead!

Although the show is heavily focused on the Bridgerton siblings, Lady Bridgerton is the glue that holds the family together. She is warm, compassionate, deeply protective of her family, and filled with wisdom. While some might be daunted by the thought of marrying off eight children, Lady Bridgerton simply rolls up her sleeves and sets about getting the job done. She’s very adept at spotting the perfect partner for her children, even proving in season 1 that she was a better matchmaker than her eldest son Anthony (Jonathan Bailey) when it came to finding a suitor for Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor). Despite wanting to see each of her children happily married, she also respects her children’s wishes, including Eloise’s (Claudia Jessie) desire to remain independent.

However, Lady Bridgerton’s life hasn’t been easy. While she was pregnant with her eighth child, her husband, Edmund Bridgerton (Rupert Evans), suddenly passed away. Edmund was the love of her life, and she took his passing very hard, even wishing she, too, would pass away in childbirth to be with him. Although she ultimately found healing and fulfillment in raising her children, viewers have likely pondered if she would ever get the chance to love again.

Who is Lady Bridgerton’s love interest in Bridgerton?

Bridgerton season 3 has begun hinting at a romance between Lady Bridgerton and Lord Marcus Anderson (Daniel Francis). Lord Anderson is the charming and mysterious brother of Lady Agatha Danbury (Adjoa Andoh). When he turns up in season 3, Lady Bridgerton is surprised to learn of his relation to her best friend. The pair hit it off almost immediately when Lord Anderson picks up her glove. While the sparks start to fly between the pair, Lady Bridgerton is uncomfortable due to the estrangement between Lady Danbury and her brother.

She is determined to get to the bottom of their grudge and ultimately refuses to pursue a relationship with Lord Anderson until he makes amends with his sister. By the end of season 3, the siblings have made amends, and Lady Danbury gives Lady Bridgerton her blessing to pursue Lord Anderson. In the end, Lady Bridgerton and Lord Anderson share a dance, which is the first time she has danced since losing Edmund. Could Bridgerton be building up to Lady Bridgerton’s remarriage?

What do the Bridgerton books say about Lady Bridgerton’s love life?

Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait for Bridgerton season 4 to learn the outcome of Lady Bridgerton and Lord Anderson’s romance, as the books don’t provide many answers. In the books, there is no Lord Anderson nor any indication that Lady Bridgerton remarries. She remains deeply devoted to Edmund for much of her life and stays busy preparing her children for marriage.

In the short story collection The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After by Julia Quinn, Lady Bridgerton receives her own story with “Violet in Bloom.” While it explores her relationship with Edmund, it also offers snippets of her life before and after their relationship. It implies she never remarried and instead found happiness in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Quinn has commented that she likely will never write another love story for Lady Bridgerton, partially because of her love for Edmund and partially because she didn’t think any suitor would be good enough for the Bridgerton matriarch.

However, the Bridgerton show has deviated from the source material before, meaning it is still possible for Lady Bridgerton to have a happily ever after with Lord Anderson.

