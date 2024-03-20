I Need ‘Boruto Two Blue Vortex’ Chapter 8 ASAP After Boruto’s Shocking Revelation

How much does Boruto from Boruto Two Blue Vortex actually know? We’re just as dumbfounded as Shikamaru was in the previous chapter of the manga. Not only that, but even Mitsuki acknowledges how strong Boruto has become during their fight compared to Kawaki.

Recommended Videos

But more importantly, is Naruto still alive in the story, according to Boruto? This guy just keeps dropping surprises, but what does this mean? Can Boruto see the future, or is he living in a weird time loop? None of us can be sure, but we’re looking forward to Chapter 8 of Boruto Two Blue Vortex, which is coming on March 21, 2024, at Viz.

Fans are speculating that Boruto has already seen the future. He assures everybody that Naruto and Hinata are safe, but he couldn’t reveal more than that. As absurd as Boruto’s claims are, we have no choice but to follow along and wait for the next chapter.

It’s unclear why he’s keeping all of this a secret, but if the theory that he can see the future holds true, then it might have to do with making sure that the events play out the way they must.

The *Boruto already witnessed the future* theory gains more credence, through his visions or maybe even time travel, stuck in a time loop. He knows way too much. pic.twitter.com/9we5UYvOVt — Bonamize (@bonamize) March 20, 2024

If he hasn’t seen the future or is stuck in a time loop, it’s also probable that Boruto is time-traveling to prevent a bad future from becoming a reality. Nevertheless, we can breathe a sigh of relief now that we know Naruto and Hinata are both still alive. But it’s heartbreaking to see Boruto address both his parents formally, almost stumbling at the mention of his mom.

(featured image: Masashi Kishimoto and Mikio Ikemoto)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]