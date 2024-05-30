Watching ‘Blue Lock: Episode Nagi’ Is the Perfect Way to Fill the Gap Before the Second Season Comes

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is the prequel fans have been waiting for. After its local premiere, it’s safe to say that the movie was a smashing hit, passing $10.6 million in Japanese theater sales.

This is the average anime fan’s version of the World Cup, and it’s coming internationally starting June 27, 2024. There’s no better way to pass the time before the second season than to watch a prequel about two fan-favorite characters, Nagi and Reo. Although both of them were prodigies in soccer, Nagi wasn’t initially as interested as Reo when it came to soccer.

Despite this, Nagi was still invited into the Blue Lock Project based on sheer talent alone. He’s so talented, Nagi can probably run a ball past anyone with a bored look on his face. That’s talent that can frustrate just about anyone who’s working hard to reach at least a fraction of his genius.

Blue Lock’s Prequel Trailer

What is Blue Lock: Episode Nagi all about? Simply put, it’s all about how Nagi grew to love soccer. He’s never been passionate about anything in life before, until he started taking soccer seriously. He’s different from the likes of Reo Mikage or Michael Kaiser, both of whom are hungry to prove themselves in the world of soccer.

