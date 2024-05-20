I Want Nothing More Than to See Kaiser Score the Next Point in ‘Blue Lock’

Blue Lock often makes onlookers wonder what, exactly, the manga is about. With panels that involve the players looking trapped in odd places, it sometimes feels difficult to believe that this is a manga about soccer.

Anyone who hasn’t read the manga and sees a random panel of Michael Kaiser wrapped in rose thorns might get the wrong idea. It just goes to show that this story is about its characters’ obsession with soccer, and we’ve finally gotten a glimpse into Kaiser’s past in the last two chapters of the manga.

Will Kaiser’s motivation to stay on the field allow him to score one point for Bastard Munchen? Blue Lock chapter 262 is going to be available for readers on May 22, 2024, at Kodansha.

Like everyone else in the program, Kaiser is an exceptionally talented and driven person, but he’s also notoriously arrogant and rude towards other players. He’s a brilliant player, and nobody can deny that, but Kaiser is, for lack of a better term, a complete piece of work. But it’s all apparently because of his hostile home life.

please pray for all your kaiser fan mutuals, blue lock is not for the weak pic.twitter.com/9zokuiGhKy — M ☆ (SATORU IS BACK) (@duskgumi) May 3, 2024

It’s not an excuse for his behavior, but the chronic abuse Kaiser experienced from his father made him an isolated and resentful person. The hostility Kaiser held within himself bled into the way he interacts with his teammates and with soccer as a sport. Even if soccer is a team sport that heavily relies on communication, Kaiser doesn’t really see himself as part of his team. Rather, he sees himself above all of them.

Chapter 261 ended with Kaiser acknowledging that “evolution only happens in adversity.” So much has changed for Kaiser since he left his broken home. All he needs to do now is realize that he has teammates that he can trust and lean on.

