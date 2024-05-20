Michael Kaiser from Chapter 261 of Blue Lock
(Kodansha)
Category:
Comics

I Want Nothing More Than to See Kaiser Score the Next Point in ‘Blue Lock’

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|
Published: May 20, 2024 04:24 pm

Blue Lock often makes onlookers wonder what, exactly, the manga is about. With panels that involve the players looking trapped in odd places, it sometimes feels difficult to believe that this is a manga about soccer.

Recommended Videos

Anyone who hasn’t read the manga and sees a random panel of Michael Kaiser wrapped in rose thorns might get the wrong idea. It just goes to show that this story is about its characters’ obsession with soccer, and we’ve finally gotten a glimpse into Kaiser’s past in the last two chapters of the manga.

Will Kaiser’s motivation to stay on the field allow him to score one point for Bastard Munchen? Blue Lock chapter 262 is going to be available for readers on May 22, 2024, at Kodansha.

Like everyone else in the program, Kaiser is an exceptionally talented and driven person, but he’s also notoriously arrogant and rude towards other players. He’s a brilliant player, and nobody can deny that, but Kaiser is, for lack of a better term, a complete piece of work. But it’s all apparently because of his hostile home life.

It’s not an excuse for his behavior, but the chronic abuse Kaiser experienced from his father made him an isolated and resentful person. The hostility Kaiser held within himself bled into the way he interacts with his teammates and with soccer as a sport. Even if soccer is a team sport that heavily relies on communication, Kaiser doesn’t really see himself as part of his team. Rather, he sees himself above all of them.

Chapter 261 ended with Kaiser acknowledging that “evolution only happens in adversity.” So much has changed for Kaiser since he left his broken home. All he needs to do now is realize that he has teammates that he can trust and lean on.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1115 Is Set To Answer a Mystery Over 20 Years Old
Color spread from One Piece chapter 1113 (image credit: Shuiesha)
Category: Comics
Comics
‘One Piece’ Chapter 1115 Is Set To Answer a Mystery Over 20 Years Old
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’: Here’s When To Expect Chapter 108
Kafka Hibino as Kaiju No. 8
Category: Comics
Comics
‘Kaiju No. 8’: Here’s When To Expect Chapter 108
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 14, 2024
Read Article Will ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Chapter 107 Keep the Action Going?
Kaiju No. 8 anime shot
Category: Comics
Comics
Will ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Chapter 107 Keep the Action Going?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Has Fans Cheering His Latest Updates
The bright eyed boy Gon Freecss looking happily into the camera in "Hunter X Hunter"
Category: Comics
Comics
‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Has Fans Cheering His Latest Updates
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 6, 2024
Read Article We’re Going to Have to Wait a Bit Longer for ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1114
Category: Comics
Comics
We’re Going to Have to Wait a Bit Longer for ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1114
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 29, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1115 Is Set To Answer a Mystery Over 20 Years Old
Color spread from One Piece chapter 1113 (image credit: Shuiesha)
Category: Comics
Comics
‘One Piece’ Chapter 1115 Is Set To Answer a Mystery Over 20 Years Old
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey May 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Kaiju No. 8’: Here’s When To Expect Chapter 108
Kafka Hibino as Kaiju No. 8
Category: Comics
Comics
‘Kaiju No. 8’: Here’s When To Expect Chapter 108
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 14, 2024
Read Article Will ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Chapter 107 Keep the Action Going?
Kaiju No. 8 anime shot
Category: Comics
Comics
Will ‘Kaiju No. 8’ Chapter 107 Keep the Action Going?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 7, 2024
Read Article ‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Has Fans Cheering His Latest Updates
The bright eyed boy Gon Freecss looking happily into the camera in "Hunter X Hunter"
Category: Comics
Comics
‘Hunter x Hunter’ Creator Has Fans Cheering His Latest Updates
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco May 6, 2024
Read Article We’re Going to Have to Wait a Bit Longer for ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1114
Category: Comics
Comics
We’re Going to Have to Wait a Bit Longer for ‘One Piece’ Chapter 1114
Kirsten Carey Kirsten Carey Apr 29, 2024
Author
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.