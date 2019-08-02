Black Widow’s Screenwriter Isn’t Letting Trolls Stop Her Process

Any fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe remembers what it was like when Captain Marvel came out. The trolls were bashing it, people were mad for no reason, and it was a mess, especially if you were a female fan of the MCU. So, now the fear is that the same kind of attitude will come along with Black Widow, a movie that I, personally, have been waiting for since the character’s introduction in Iron Man 2. This movie is already going to be met with angry fans, because to be honest, it’s a woman leading a movie about superheroes, so we’re just mentally preparing ourselves now.

Jac Schaeffer, Black Widow‘s screenwriter, had a really great attitude towards the discriminatory way that comic fans are attacking these movies. Talking to Inverse, she addressed how that attitude doesn’t really affect her process or her values:

“I’m not interested in adhering to comic canon that is discriminatory in any way or that violates my values system … When people react with hate, it saddens me. I think it’s a shame. But that’s not where I want to put my energy. I’m not interested in the loud, sour-grapes voices.”

What’s interesting about this is just that Schaeffer is proving herself as a talent that isn’t going to let an internet opinion change how she’s writing a character, which is something I wish more writers would understand. Part of my problem with the writers of Avengers: Endgame is that they keep justifying their choices because of things on the internet, and it’s gotten to a point where they are making themselves seem foolish. So, Jac Schaeffer saying that she’s not going to let what trolls say effect Natasha’s story gives me hope for Black Widow.

Even more interesting, though, is Schaeffer going on to say that she watched Natasha Romanoff die in Avengers: Endgame and felt like it was “a little bit similar to seeing an ex-boyfriend with another partner” because … well, Schaeffer didn’t know. That stems from a bigger problem that Marvel has. Sure, we know they’re worried about their spoilers and they’re trying to keep things hidden, but I’m pretty sure that your screenwriters should know the arc of their characters so they don’t write something that contradicts an already established storyline?

Maybe that’s just me, but it’s nice to see someone like Schaeffer taking on Natasha and understanding the importance of her story. She’s also showrunning WandaVision, and to be honest, I’m glad that the MCU is giving someone like Schaeffer control of these characters. Maybe they’ll finally be the fully formed heroes we know and love from the comics and not just characters who are there to fill Marvel’s diversity quota for a film.

Black Widow is going to be an interesting time for us all, but I trust Schaeffer and I can’t wait to see what she’s going to do.

