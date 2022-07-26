I Absolutely Need All of the ‘Wakanda Forever’ Funko Pops Being Released

As to be expected with all of the Marvel announcements during SDCC, Funko is ready to release a bunch of new Pops to tie in with upcoming MCU titles. Me being the transparent Wakanda fangirl that I am, the Funko releases for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is what’s got me the most excited. I already have a shelf dedicated to the first series of Black Panther Pops along with the ones released for What If…, so I’m more than ready to make room for this new batch of characters (and new takes on characters that I already have).

Who is being released?

The Hollywood Reporter had an exclusive first look at some of the Funko Pops we can expect to see. While a lot of these are new variants of existing Pops (like M’Baku, Ramonda, and Okoye), we do have some exciting newcomers like Namor, Ironheart (MK1), Attuma, and Namora. Interestingly, there’s no new Pop for Black Panther as they’re clearly keeping the identity of the new Black Panther a secret.

(Image: Funko)

Over on the official Marvel website, even more Funko have been highlighted (along with an entire toy line). This includes Shuri (in and out of Sun Bird) and Nakia’s new look from the trailer.

(Image: Funko)

When is the release date?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this new selection on Funko Pops will be available beginning October 1, 2022. They’ll retail at $12 with the exception of Shuri in Sun Bird, which will be $30. This release is about a month before the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which will hit theaters on November 11, 2022.

(Featured image: Marvel/Funko/edit by Briana Lawrence)

