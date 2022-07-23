‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Delivers an Emotional First Trailer at SDCC

We got new footage from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it was an emotional look into where the Black Panther legacy is heading with the unfortunate passing of the late Chadwick Boseman. The film, which has Ryan Coogler returning as director, introduces important characters into the fold of the overall Marvel Cinematic Universe but is also clearly a love letter to Boseman’s performance.

“We get to see more of Wakanda,” Lupita Nyong’o said. “The world of Wakanda is expanding and you guys have a lot to look forward to.” And it pairs well with what director Ryan Coogler said about the film. He joined the panel to talk a bit about losing Chadwick Boseman and the impact he as an actor had on the cast and the industry before talking briefly about the movie.

“His passion, his genius, his pride, and his culture and the impact that made on this industry will be felt forever. And we put our love for Chadwick into this film but we also put our passion, this film has a ton of action, it has humor, it’s a rollercoaster of a movie. And it goes to new places in Wakanda that we haven’t seen before but it also goes to new corners of the MCU and I’m so excited we’ll get to share it with you all in November,” Coogler said at the panel and you can feel the power this movie has as you’re watching the trailer.

Chadwick Boseman’s lose is felt in the frames and not in a way that feels like the movie is lacking but instead in the pain that these characters (and by extension the actors who knew him) felt at not having Boseman there with them. It was emotional to watch and a trailer that will be met with fans awaiting new footage and information about the movie.

What’s next for Wakanda?

We clearly see Namor, known as the Sub-Mariner, in the trailer and we also get brief glimpses of Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams but the movie itself does feel, at least right now, to be Wakanda coping with the lose of T’Challa but, as Coogler said, we will also have plenty of action and I’m interested to see how that balance places out.

I cried a lot during this trailer as “No Woman No Cry” played and this is definitely going to be a movie that we’ll need to bring the tissues for but Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters this November 11th and I can’t wait.

