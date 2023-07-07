Finally, a New Season of ‘Black Butler’ Is Nigh

Do you hear that sound? That low-pitched moan slowly turning into a high, keening wail? Hint: it’s not Ted Cruz after finding out the true meaning of Wicked, nor is it a funerary dirge sung by Mark Zuckerberg as he shovels dirt on Twitter’s grave. It’s something much more sinister.

It’s the sound of the goths … the goths are singing.

While it may SOUND like a requiem, it is actually a celebration of JOY. Joy, because a new season of the beloved Gothic horror anime Black Butler has been announced. Oh, happy day!

Yes it’s true, after eight years of waiting, fans of Ciel Phantomhive and his demon butler Sebastian can rejoice at the fact that Black Butler is returning! Crunchyroll made the announcement official during their panel at the Anime Expo 2023. According to the lads at The Crunch, the new season will be out sometime in 2024. THAT’S SO SOON, YET SO FAR.

And the even BETTER news is that this series won’t be some silly reboot telling us what we already know. It will be a CONTINUATION of the story we all know and love, presumably picking up where season 3 left off (unless they pull some timeskip/flashback nonsense).

In case you forgot what Black Butler was about since it first hit the airwaves in 2008, check out this official description that came with the announcement:

Ciel Phantomhive is the most powerful boy in all of England, but he bears the scars of unspeakable suffering. Forced to watch as his beloved parents were brutally murdered, Ciel was subsequently abducted and violently tortured. Desperate to end his suffering, the boy traded his own soul for a chance at vengeance, casting his lot with the one person on whom he could depend: Sebastian, a demon Butler summoned from the very pits of hell. Together, they’ll prowl the darkest alleys of London on a mission to snuff out those who would do evil.

Pretty cool, right? You don’t even have to be a goth to appreciate that—though choosing to go goth will make you a smarter and sexier member of society. Die hard fans of the original series will further rejoice upon hearing that two of the original voice actors are returning to voice the two main characters. Daisuke Ono will return as Sebastian Michaelis and Maaya Sakamoto will return as Ciel Phantomhive.

Now feast your sunlight-starved eyes on this trailer, you little night creature.

(featured image: A-1 Pictures)

