Bill Gates Dishes on ‘Feel Like a Misfit’ Child And How He Overcame Harvard Dropout in New Memoir ‘Source Code’

Bill Gates’s new memoir, Source Code: My Beginnings, lets fans into the origin story of how the Microsoft CEO became who he is today. It goes surprisingly deep into Gates’s life, telling everything from the businessman growing up in Seattle, Washington, to dropping out of college to start Microsoft.

Recommended Videos

Gates took to his blog, GatesNotes, to tell fans what they can expect to read in the new memoir, which was released earlier this month. “I’ve been in the public eye since my early 20s, but much of my life before then isn’t well known”, he said. “Over the years, I’ve often been asked about my upbringing, my time at Harvard, and co-founding the company. Those questions made me realise that people might be interested in my journey and the factors that influenced it.”

Gates also noted that the book will go into his childhood, where he dealt with some troubling times in his life. Gates noted that he felt like “a misfit as a kid, butting heads with my parents as a rebellious teen, grappling with the sudden loss of someone close to me, and nearly getting kicked out of college. And I cover the challenges of dropping out of school to make a bet on an industry that didn’t really exist yet.”

“Throughout it, you’ll also find the stories of the many people who believed in me, pushed me to grow, and helped me turn my quirks into strengths,” he added. Gates expressed in the book that he dropped out of Harvard when he was 20 years old in 1975, but that didn’t stop him, obviously, because it led to incredible things, like him and his friend Paul Allen writing the program for the now multinational technology conglomerate that is Microsoft.

How to Purchase Bill Gates’ New Memoir

Source Code: My Beginnings by Bill Gates is now available to purchase on Amazon. The hardcopy is currently selling for $20.98, while the paperback version is being sold for $28.80.

Fans have already started to dive into the book and took to Reddit to express how they feel about the memoir. “I’ve been on Gates’ newsletter since the beginning, so getting this book mailed to me—completely free, including shipping—was pretty awesome. Obviously, I’m going to read it because understanding his story is important for any technologist. But just opening the book to the inside endpapers gave me shivers: a printout of 8080 assembly code from the 1970s, likely from the Altair BASIC interpreter—one of Microsoft’s first major projects. Fun stuff,” one fan wrote.

Others haven’t had the chance to jump into the book just yet but are looking forward to what they will learn about Microsoft, with one fan writing, “I’ve long been fascinated by Gates and his story. I will likely read this book, although I think the more interesting story will be that of the early years of Microsoft.”

Buy Now: Source Code: My Beginnings on Amazon.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy