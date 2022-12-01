Marvel fans were treated to some big reveals at Comic Con Experience 2022 in São Paolo, Brazil, where Kevin Feige took to the stage to reveal clips, trailers, and more—including a new look at the upcoming Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania centers on Scott (Paul Rudd), his daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton), and the rest of the Ant crew getting sucked into the Quantum Realm. Once there, they have to face off against some of Janet Van Dyne’s old enemies, including Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror.

According to Steven Weintraub of Collider, the first clip shown at CCXP shows Scott enjoying his new fame as an Avenger, getting free stuff and publishing a memoir.

Opening of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania is so well done. Has everyone loving Paul Rudd for what he did saving the world so everywhere he goes gets free food, drinks, and everyone wants a pic with him. He’s also written a book and footage ended with him doing a reading. pic.twitter.com/2g9k5TsBoU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 1, 2022

Marvel then showed a second clip similar to the footage shown at Disney’s D23 Expo, in which Kang captures Scott and Cassie, reveals that something has been stolen from him, and tries to coerce Scott into helping him get it back.

They showed a new clip from #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania where Kang has Scott Lang in some sort of prison with his daughter in a different cell asking him to steal something in exchange for his freedom. Scott says no. Kang gets angry. #JonathanMajors looks so good. #CCXP22 pic.twitter.com/cURpR857jO — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) December 1, 2022

While the panel was happening, Marvel tweeted out a retrospective of the previous Ant-Man movies, which culminate in a new line by Kang: “Scott Lang. Your reality … Everything you’re holding onto … I know how it ends.” This line refers to Kang’s mastery of time travel.

Witness the legacy of Ant-Man in this special look from Brazil Comic Con. #CCXP2022



Experience Marvel Studios’ #AntManAndTheWasp: Quantumania, only in theaters February 17, 2023. pic.twitter.com/nBFpGQC19h — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 1, 2022

While fans are excited to see Paul Rudd return as Scott, the real buzz has focused on Jonathan Majors. Majors unveiled the first Kang variant, He Who Remains, in Loki Season 1 in the summer of 2021. Although that Kang had a goofy, tightly-wound personality, he made clear that his variants throughout the multiverse were much more dangerous, and according to director Peyton Reed, the Kang that Scott encounters will be a hardened warrior. Rumor has it that, in keeping with Kang’s character in the comics, we’ll see multiple Kang variants throughout Marvel’s Multiverse Saga.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes out on February 17, 2023.

