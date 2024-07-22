‘Marty Supreme’ Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

After collaborating with some of the most accomplished directors in Hollywood in his relatively young career, Timothée Chalamet is slated to star in Josh Safdie’s next movie.

Titled Marty Supreme, the film marks Safdie’s first directorial effort after the Safdie Brothers’ decision to work independently. The project sees the reunion of Safdie with A24, who were attached to the brothers’ breakout films Good Time (2017) and Adam Sandler-starrer Uncut Gems (2019). Meanwhile, Benny Safdie is directing A24’s upcoming Mark Kerr biopic Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne Johnson.

While the plot details are not known yet, the movie is expected to be revolve around the sport of ping-pong. A24 shared a teaser image of the film recently, which corroborates that information. Rumors suggest that the movie is reportedly based on the life of pro ping pong player Marty Reisman, an accomplished sportsman who won 22 major table tennis titles between 1946 and 2002, including the 1997 US National Hardbat Championship win at the age of 67.

Marty Supreme‘s script is being co-written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who is no stranger to working with the Safdies, having partnered with them on several projects. Producers on the film include Safdie, Bronstein, Eli Bush, Anthony Katagas, and Chalamet.

Chalamet is currently shooting for James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown.The 28-year-old is one of the most sought-after actors currently, having starred in critically acclaimed and commercially successful projects like Call Me by Your Name, Little Women, and the Dune franchise.

A24’s upcoming slate looks mighty impressive, with titles like Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh-starrer We Live In Time, Sebastian Stan-starrer A Different Man, and Hugh Grant’s Heretic set to release later this year. Their recent releases include I Saw the TV Glow, MaXXXine, Civil War, and Love Lies Bleeding. The production and distribution company is known to support artistically-minded directors, and their support of Josh Safdie’s latest project is a testament to that.

