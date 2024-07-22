Will There Be a ‘Don’t Breathe 3’?

The horror film genre has delivered some gems since the turn of the 21st century, with the Don’t Breathe franchise establishing itself as one of the best movie series of recent times.

The second installment in the film series, Don’t Breathe 2, was released in 2021. While the film didn’t get the acclaim the first part did, it was relatively successful from a commercial point of view. The highlight of the movie, however, was Stephen Lang’s performance as “The Blind Man,” who is now revered as one of the most iconic horror film characters of all time.

With the character becoming a fan favorite, there is an air of anticipation lingering about the possibility of a third film amongst admirers of the Don’t Breathe movies. The fans will be disappointed to hear that currently there are no plans of a threequel being developed, with the last concrete update coming from “The Blind Man” himself, back in November 2022.

Lang had spoken about the prospect of “enjoying filming” at the time, his word indirectly hinting towards the fact that production on the third part would begin sooner or later. Here’s his quote in full:

“Well, it depends on the role. I find with the sequels you’re talking about, Don’t Breathe. It’s not difficult for me to open the door into the Blind Man’s brain, you know? It’s not a place I want to spend a huge amount of time [laughs] unless that’s what I’m doing, and when I’m doing it, when I’m in the Blind Man, it’s a very interesting place to be. I’ve enjoyed, if that’s the right word, but I guess it is, I enjoyed filming Don’t Breathe and Don’t Breathe 2 very, very much. Just as I plan to enjoy filming Don’t Breathe 3.” Stephen Lang/Comingsoon.Net

It’s been close to two years since Lang’s comments, and there hasn’t been an official word about the movie yet. Arguably the most critical part of the first two films, along with Lang, Fede Alvarez (who penned the script for both films and directed the first movie) also hasn’t commented on the possibility of the franchise getting a new movie. Don’t Breathe star, Jane Levy, had given an extremely vague and non-committal indication about speaking to Alvarez regarding the third installment, and not much can be made of it.

Both Don’t Breathe films are centered around “The Blind Man,” with the first involving a robbery in his house that goes horribly wrong, while the sequel follows the abduction of his adopted daughter. The sequel ended on a relatively ambiguous note for Lang’s character, as the audience is not sure until the mid-credits scene whether he is alive or not.

