Let’s Get a ‘Release the Kiss Cut’ Campaign Going for ‘Twisters’!

We have a new cause to rally behind as movie fans: Release the kiss cut! Twisters hit theaters last week and fans were excited to see Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones tame a tornado. What we got was a nearly perfect little rom-com—“nearly” because we had no kiss!

Fans got online to protest the lack of a kiss between Powell’s Tyler and Edgar-Jones’ Kate because come on! We need it! (Okay, we weren’t really upset about it, but still.) In reality, the movie ends with a sweet moment shared between the two of them, with Tyler chasing Kate, and the two looking at each other before running after another storm.

While I loved that he grabbed her suitcase for her and ran after her (hot), I do think that the kiss (which was filmed!) could have been a great ending. Apparently, according to Edgar-Jones and Powell, the kiss was cut because of a note from Steven Spielberg, and I cannot believe I now have to fight one of my favorite directors.

Steven Spielberg gave a note to remove the kiss scene from ‘TWISTERS’



“I think it’s a Spielberg note, wasn’t it? I think it stops the film feeling too clichéd, actually,” says Daisy Edgar-Jones.



(Source: https://t.co/3GeeLPPr4I) pic.twitter.com/jknt0RfWhF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) July 21, 2024

The idea for the cut was that it would take away from Kate’s story if it was a romance between her and Tyler. Hi, yes, I politely disagree. Often, as women, we are told that we have to either be love interests or “strong women,” and to that I say: Why not both? Is there a problem with Kate saving the day and having a cutie kiss her after it?

Cutting the kiss left me wanting more (so let’s green light the sequel More Twisters, please) but in a way that makes me wonder why they wouldn’t let these two characters have each other. I guess I get the idea behind wanting this to end with Kate and her success, but then why have him chase her!?

Release the kiss cut!

Fans saw footage of a kiss that was filmed, and it led many to believe that we were going to see some smooching. Unfortunately, we did not, and that is something I am going to think about a lot. Maybe the cut was so that all of the fanfiction girls would get to writing? But it feels like we were told that women don’t need to smooch, and that’s not true! We love to kiss.

It is hard to navigate because I loved the ending and then found out there was once a kiss and thought, “Oh, I would love that, though.” I just think having a woman say, “If you feel it, chase it,” to a man, and then having him CHASE after her, means I should get to see a little smooch.

So this is my gentle plea: Can we get the kiss cut released in theaters? For us to enjoy? Look, you’ll make even more money because we all will flock to see it again on the big screen!

