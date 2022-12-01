The Trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Is Here to Break Our Hearts

When Guardians of the Galaxy premiered back in 2014, we were introduced to a group of messed up heroes who found each other—and their family. Through the years, we’ve watched as Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) has grown and learned about his heritage. We’ve seen Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) and Nebula (Karen Gillan) grow in their sisterhood, and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) find a team they can work with, alongside Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff). The point is, we’ve fallen in love with this family throughout the years.

And now the final installment in James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is coming our way, and with it comes the knowledge that we might have to say goodbye to some of our favorite heroes. At CCXP, we got a look at the film, and … oh no, I’m so worried for Rocket.

The trailer is … well, it’s a tear-jerker. I spent the entire thing just crying both for Rocket and the entire team because it seems as if our Guardians are all tired of this fight they continue to find themselves in. And right now, we’re not sure who is going to make it out alive.

What’s next for the Guardians?

Right now, the team seems to be doing what their name suggests: they’re being the guardians for the entire galaxy. But clearly there is something coming their way that threatens the team dynamic and does—as I said before—seem to put Rocket Raccoon at risk. And with the introduction of Will Poulter as Adam Warlock, we don’t really know what Vol. 3 has in store for us.

What I am afraid of most is Rocket finally finding happiness in Lady Lylla (who we get to see in the trailer) and then sacrificing himself for his family. I’d rather just let Rocket be happy for once and not have to watch him die, please! But this trailer really did show us just how emotional we’re going to get.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is set to hit theaters on May 5, 2023 and we can’t wait to see what pain Gunn and company have in store for us this time.

