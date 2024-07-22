‘Sing Sing’ Release Date Confirmed

Described as an atypical prison drama, Sing Sing is being touted as the film that could help Colman Domingo get his second Oscar nomination.

Greg Kwedar’s directorial effort was first presented at the Toronto Film Festival in 2023, following which indie film distributor A24 bagged it. Produced by Black Bear, the Marfa Peach Company, and Edith Productions, the movie got a limited theatrical release in New York and Los Angeles on July 12, 2024. The film is slated to get a nationwide release on August 2. If interested viewers are unable to catch Sing Sing in theaters, they will have to wait until the movie becomes available on Max as a part of A24’s deal with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The script for Sing Sing has been adapted from Brent Buell’s play The Mummy’s Code and Esquire magazine writer John H. Richardson’s article The Sing Sing Follies, which was published in October 2005. John “Divine G” Whitfield, the protagonist of the film, who is played by Domingo, is one of the executive producers on the film.

Starring Domingo, Sean San José, Paul Raci, Jon-Adrian Velazquez, and Clarence “Divine Eye” Maclin in key roles, the movie follows a group of inmates at a correctional facility as they strive to stage their own version of a play. The official synopsis describes the movie as a “stirring true story of resilience, humanity, and the transformative power of art.”

The aforementioned cast comprises some actors who have actually been incarcerated, which will surely give the feature film a more realistic feel. The cast members that were enrolled in the prison theater program that the movie’s story is based on are Maclin, Velazquez, and Sean “Dino” Johnson. Kwedar’s movie has all the makings of an Oscar darling, and could potentially be in the race for multiple awards come award season, especially for the screenplay, direction, and best actor categories.

