‘Beyond parody’: Trump’s Fox Patriot Of The Year award is embarrassing Americans

As if Donald Trump’s presidential re-election wasn’t embarrassing enough for Americans, Fox News is now honoring him with a “Patriot of the Year” award.

The announcement seems like it should be satire, but unfortunately, it’s true. The president-elect has frequently tried to capitalize on the concept of patriotism, calling his loyalists “true patriots” and announcing the future belongs to patriots. Of course, MAGA has also embraced this label and insisted that they, too, are “patriots.” However, most people recognize that Trump is the farthest thing one could be from a patriot. He has never stood for or been willing to defend and sacrifice for his country. He used his wealth and influence to dodge the draft five times to avoid serving his country. Despite never serving, he showed no hesitation in mocking prisoners of war and calling fallen soldiers “suckers” and “losers.” Then, he became president to increase his own wealth and power.

When he lost the U.S. election to Joe Biden, he and his followers staged an insurrection against their own country in an attempt to overturn the election results and destroy democracy for Trump’s personal benefit. During his 2024 presidential campaign, he sowed further division and hatred with his conspiracy theories and mantra of revenge and retribution. Following his re-election, racists, misogynists, and homophobes were emboldened to make sickening displays of hatred against their fellow Americans. Now, Trump is being hailed by Fox News as the “Patriot of the Year.”

Trump announces his ridiculous “Patriot of the Year” honor

Recently, Trump took to TruthSocial to reveal he was heading to Fox News‘ sixth annual Patriot Awards, where he was to be honored with the “Patriot of the Year” award.

NEWS: @realDonaldTrump heads to New York on Thursday to attend the Fox News Patriot Awards, and receive the "Fox Patriot of the Year" award, he says. pic.twitter.com/EeD7pfL9rA — Akayla Gardner (@gardnerakayla) December 4, 2024

On X, user @JHoff10 pretty much summed up rational Americans’ thoughts on the matter by writing, “Beyond parody.”

Beyond parody — Jhoff10 (@Jhoff10) December 4, 2024

It’s simply hard to wrap one’s mind around how ridiculous the situation has become. Not only was Trump elected president after trying to overturn a U.S. election, but now he’s being hailed as “Patriot of the Year.” The most shocking aspect is how Fox News is seemingly completely oblivious to the ridiculousness of the situation. Conservatives genuinely still believe that Trump, who has been called a huge threat to American democracy, is a patriot. MAGA has frequently been referred to as a “cult,” and this latest move by Fox News provides pretty strong evidence to support that label. So many people are willfully ignoring everything Trump has ever done while mindlessly giving him these glowing labels to paint him as some sort of hero.

Several other X users slammed the news, pointing out its ridiculous nature or suggesting a more fitting prize would’ve been Liar of the Year.

Fox News To Name Felon Its “Patriot Of The Year” https://t.co/HK2NcvqaKu pic.twitter.com/mUYEk9ZnPp — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) December 4, 2024

Trump Is Getting a Special ‘Liar of the Year’ of the Year’ Award Disguised As A ‘Patriot of the Year’ Award From Fox Nation Streaming Platform https://t.co/oRDnb3Rb2w — Fernando Oliver, Esq. (@Fernand46357857) December 4, 2024

Hard to imagine anything more Orwellian than giving a patriot award to someone who should have long since been imprisoned for attempting a coup. — Omar Cayenne (@JohnFer94170797) December 4, 2024

That's only news to muthaphuckas who watch fox noise. I never thought I'd see the day when a sumbitch who dodged the draft, like how his grandfather did, would win any type of patriot award — AbuRegime (@Aburegime) December 4, 2024

Not capable of shame or embarrassment. — Survivingnsweatpants ??? (@Mominsweats) December 4, 2024

Trump is no patriot. His actions speak louder than words. No matter how many times he and his followers label him a patriot, he will never actually be a patriot. Meanwhile, his followers should recognize the danger of trying to reinforce this false label. Trump’s actions on January 6 were already that of someone who believes they can truly say and do anything without consequences. Yet, conservatives just keep adding to his ego and boldness by responding to his actions by electing him president and giving him ridiculous awards. One can only hope that all this positive reinforcement for terrible actions doesn’t go terribly awry.

