Debating the nature of a “well-written video game” is a debate that can go in a lot of different directions. Many claim the story only works if it pairs well with the gameplay, while others think it only needs to be good on paper. Then, there are entire debates surrounding originality and function, and whether or not games can be considered “art.”

Ultimately, after thinking about it for a while, I determined that there’s no singularly objective way to define what makes one video game more well-written than another. A lot of it is, ultimately, subjective. But I think there is a way of measuring how gameplay melds with writing—since we typically play games to play them. And the best gameplay experiences are the ones that make our brains do a little shimmy and dance.

Bearing that in mind, here are the ten games I consider to be the most well-written amongst their peers (with some series lumped together for expediency). And of course, as always, you’re welcome to add your own picks in the comments—there are many wonderful titles I haven’t gotten around to, after all!

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines

image: Troika Games

Video games tend to veer away from realism when it comes to roleplaying because most devs design games to be escapist in nature. So, imagine my surprise when Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines, a game about being a VAMPIRE of all things, made me feel more immersed than any recent RPG to memory.

The writers (especially lead writer Brian Mitsuoda) had a knack for capturing the sleazy, slutty nature of LA by night, and the dialogue options they wrote for the Fledgling really made me feel like I was actually out at night trying to get something done. Yes, some are hammy for the sake of comedic effect, but ultimately the writing is just so outstanding and hilarious. In what other game can I play as a crude vampiress wearing a G-string and have it feel completely normal?

The Longest Journey

image: Red Thread Games

“Madeline you can’t just put The Longest Journey in every article, that’s cheating”—first of all, booooo who called the fun police? Second of all, I always try to be fair in my rankings, and sometimes, being fair means calling out the best of the best. And I only mention TLJ as often as I do because it’s really just that good.

For a game that was released when I was barely out of training pants, it holds up remarkably well, and it’s all because of the writing. You wouldn’t expect another “chosen one” narrative to be particularly interesting, yet TLJ makes it work with its compelling characters and subtle, yet effective, world-building. April Ryan is an incredibly likable and relatable character whose little asides feel very real, and that deliberate choice by the writers only shows how much they know what they’re doing.

Red Dead Redemption 2

image: Rockstar

Now hold your horses, yes I have played Red Dead 1, and yes, I do consider it to be a masterpiece. In fact, between the two, I think the first game is the tighter one, gameplay-wise. But where Red Dead 2 shines brighter is in its narrative, which had me hooked from start to (weepy) finish.

Arthur Morgan is a deceptively captivating and nuanced protagonist. The initial trailers for the game led us to believe he was just another macho tough guy, but he ended up being more layered than an onion! It’s a shame that the gameplay created a dissonance between character and action, yet the overall story of the game is still one of Rockstar’s strongest, and one of the most memorable in modern gaming.

The Last of Us 1 & 2

image: Naughty Dog

Yeah, no duh this series would be on this list. But come on. Why did people get so heated about the sequel? Why did they keep talking about the first game for years after its release? Why is The Last of Us a household name, even amongst those who don’t play games?

It’s just that masterful of a story, from start to finish. It’s complex with no easy answers, juxtaposed by a dying, surviving world, and with characters who keep us glued to the screen. And yes, I believe this extends to the sequel, which—while ambitious, nearly Icarian—only amplified the themes of the first game. It’s a story that’s meant to be difficult to stomach, but it’s a testament to the writers that we try to swallow anyways.

Dragon Age (Yes, all of them)

image: Electronic Arts

“Oh my god, Madeline, please I’m begging you, stop talking about Dragon Age”—wee woo, wee woo, it’s the fun police again. You gotta understand: if people talk about a game a lot, it’s probably because the game is really, really, really good.

The writing for the Dragon Age series as a whole is what makes it stand out, amongst the bloated market of other fantasy RPGs. While it does miss the mark here and there, it’s ultimately tightly-woven with recurring themes and characters placed in just the right moments. Each game varies in the way its story is told, but ultimately, each story is told incredibly well, with characters and dialogue options that are equally as immersive. Plus, there’s something just insanely cool about seeing your own personal story develop over three games, with the stakes only growing higher.

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

image: Nintendo Switch

Oh, I know people will be upset with me over this, but I think it’s time we put the whole “haha fire emblem bad” thing to rest. I’ve never played a game that felt as tragically operatic as Three Houses. And, yes, considering Fire Emblem games aren’t known for their gripping storylines, I think we ought to finally recognize Three Houses as the storytelling masterpiece it is.

Primarily, the real tragedy is in the struggle between Dimitri and Edelgard, yet the entire theme of the story—that of loss and progression, and the horrors of trauma—is handled incredibly well. Moreover, the characters are some of the most well-written side-characters in a game I’ve seen in a while, even if they might seem one-note on the surface (can I get a shoutout for my boy Sylvain?). The real quality assurance, for me, is the fact that I’m still thinking about the story even a full year after beating the game for the second time.

Elden Ring

Image: FromSoft

Most FromSoft games tend to not be very story-heavy, instead encouraging players to discover the game’s lore through little clues scattered throughout the world. I’m not a huge fan of this format, as I prefer a game to be guided by its story—hence why Elden Ring is the most captivating game in the series for me.

While yes, it’s still more gameplay-heavy than other RPGs out there, its story is pretty damn phenomenal (probably thanks to GRRM’s influence). There are so many different factors at play, and they all meld together in a way that’s sometimes humorous, sometimes tragic, and always incredibly clever and well-thought-out. I only wish the player had more options to interact with, and react to, these factors, as opposed to the only option we really have: “Faster, Tarnished! Kill! Kill!”

Silent Hill 2

Image: Team Silent

I usually don’t watch people play games, and I never play horror games myself. Call me Weenie Hut General, that’s just how I roll. But I make an exception with games that have movie-like stories, and Silent Hill 2 is all that and then some.

While most of the games in this series tend to follow a linear, overarching plot, Silent Hill 2 is mostly its own story, with characters that never appear again. Its more horrific elements all serve a purpose, culminating in the protagonist himself: James Sunderland, a man whose psyche has become as warped as the town itself. It’s difficult to properly discuss this game’s story because it’s so utterly beautiful, it almost transcends a simple description.

Enderal

image: SureAI

I never thought I’d say that one of the best games I’d ever played was a Skyrim mod, but if Enderal has shown me anything, it’s that if there’s a will, there’s a way. Its dev team, SureAI, managed to create a completely standalone game based on Skyrim’s engine, and the result is something that bigger game studios ought to take note of.

Enderal is a triumph in storytelling, even if it lacks an AAA studio’s polish. It’s so filled with dark, intriguing twists, it had me thinking about the ending even months after finishing it. What’s more, the world-building is so in-depth and fascinating, it puts many major titles to shame. And if that’s not enough for you, here’s this: the game is free. You have to have Skyrim installed, but the game itself? Free. Seems criminal that one of the best RPGs out there is free, but hey, I’ll take it.

Honorable Mentions: Bioshock and Disco Elysium

image: 2K Games

I’ve heard that these games have some of the best stories in gaming history, but as I haven’t played them yet, I don’t believe I’d be able to do them justice. However, keep an eye out: summer sales are just around the corner…

