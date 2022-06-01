The Best Video Games Releasing in June 2022

Winter 2022 was ridiculous in the video game world. We got everything from the first 3D-map Kirby, to a new twist on the Pokémon formula, to the never-ending ass-whooping known as Elden Ring. All the excitement made May stand out as a quiet month. But all of that changes in June. Now that summer’s here, we have another slew of months that will have you measuring out your real-life monetary resources with as much planning and tact as you might arrange fighters on a battlefield.

If you’re a Switch owner and/or a fan of legacy collections, June is a very good month indeed. June is a month of DLCs and classic re-releases. It is also the month where Waluigi gets to injure someone with a flashing soccer ball while suavely holding a rose in his mouth. Here are the games I’m personally looking forward to the most.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

After many years of many delays, 2022 has become a great year for Cuphead fans. Not only did we finally get the surprisingly good cartoon adaptation on Netflix, but the long-awaited Delicious Last Course (or DLC — get it?) is finally upon us. The final chapter of the beloved, beautifully-crafted, and notoriously difficult indie platformer was initially slated for 2019. Three years later, the anticipation hasn’t waned. A new isle, new bosses, and a new playable character — Ms. Chalice, as seen on The Cuphead Show! — awaits.

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Steam, GOG

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

In anticipation of this game — and for a break from Elden Ring that turned into a break-up — I began re-playing Fire Emblem: Three Houses. I can confirm that Three Houses still rules, and I’d even argue it’s among the most underrated Switch games. It has a devoted following — big enough to warrant a Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity-type musou sequel — but it’s still underrated, dammit.

Three Hopes will feature all your BFFs from the Black Eagles (SUP GURL), Blue Lions (hi Sylvain <3), and Golden Deer (… I’ve haven’t played as them, so courteous nod). But it offers a new story, in which Three Houses‘ player character, Byleth, is the antagonist. And it’s a musou game: a kill-thousands-of-grunts-at-once type of beat-em-up whose play style is drastically different than the battle tactics of the typical Fire Emblem. This will likely be a summer of anger, and Edelgard and I will be ready.

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Sonic Origins

So … I know it’s not just me who assumed that 2017’s Sonic Mania was a re-release of the original Sonic games. But it was not. Sonic Origins is! Sonic Mania was a new game in the style of the old games. All cleared up? Phew. Either way, my favorite part about watching footage of both games is the new animation. It makes me want a new Sonic cartoon. Just look that these cuties! Anyway, the first four Sonic games are classics, so Sonic Origins is sure to be a home run.

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam, Epic Store

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Listen. I’ll be honest, I had no idea Mario Strikers was a thing. I was more of a Mario Tennis kind of gal in my youth. And there hasn’t been a new Mario Strikers game in 15 years. But this game, this phenomenon of lights and sound, looks absurd. One of the new trailers even refers to the sport in question as “soccer-ish.” The opening film shows that they’re playing in an arena in space for some reason?! And every character gets an anime-style special attack animation for kicking the ball real hard?! And they’re hitting each other?! Count me IN.

Available on: Nintendo Switch

Capcom Fighting Collection

Like Sonic Origins, the Capcom Fighting Collection is a legacy release. Unlike Sonic Origins, some of the games in this collection have never been widely available before. Of the ten games included, Red Earth has only existed in flesh-and-blood arcades, and Vampire Hunter 2 and Vampire Savior 2 will be getting their first-ever North American releases. The other games in the collection include classics like an anniversary edition of Street Fighter II. All and all, it’s meant to show you exactly why Capcom is considered a pioneer of the 2D fighting game.

Available on: Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Steam

Which games are you most excited for this summer?

