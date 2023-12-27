10 Historical Dramas to Watch Now That We’ve Binged All of ‘The Gilded Age’

Now that the second season of HBO’s The Gilded Age is over, many fans are searching for the next lavish period drama to whisk us away from reality. The good news is there’s no shortage of historical dramas to choose from, from old favorites to newer offerings.

If you’re looking to fill the Bertha Russell-sized hole in your viewing schedule, why not try one of these?

Downton Abbey

(PBS)

Before there was The Gilded Age, there was Downton Abbey. This British television series was also created and co-written by Julian Fellowes, establishing the showrunner as a go-to person for historically accurate yet soapy dramas. The story follows the wealthy Crawley family and their staff living in an English castle in the country outside London. During its 6-season run, historical moments like the sinking of the Titanic, the Spanish Flu, the First World War, and the Irish War of Independence provided a contextual backdrop for the action. There are also two film adaptations: Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022).

Bridgerton

(Netflix)

From the moment we watched the first episode, it was clear that Bridgerton is no Downton Abbey! This romantic drama was adapted for Netflix from the series of eponymous novels written by Julia Quinn. It’s the first Shondaland scripted show for the streamer, and its record success made it a shoo-in for renewals. Seasons 3 and 4 are already in the works.

Bridgerton focuses on a wealthy British family during Britain’s Regency era who are going through the trials and tribulations of becoming part of polite society. While it shares the same gorgeous scenery and stunning costumes as Downton, the addition of modern music and racy sex scenes equal a totally different viewing experience.

The Underground Railroad

(Amazon Studios)

One thing we love about The Gilded Age is getting a rare glimpse into African American history at a time (and, let’s be honest, in a genre) when their stories are underrepresented. The Underground Railroad is different because it focuses solely on the story of how a network of abolitionists helped enslaved people escape to freedom in the 1800s. Thuso Mbedu plays Cora Randall, an enslaved woman who boards the train to freedom. This miniseries was directed by Barry Jenkins, who directed and co-wrote Moonlight, the independent drama that won the Academy Award for Best Picture in 2016.

Outlander

(Starz)

If you like history, romance, and Scottish hunks, this is the show for you! Outlander is a television series based on the novel series by Diana Gabaldon. Gabaldon was a history professor before her books hit it big, and she took great care in maintaining historical accuracy even while utilizing time travel as a literary device. The show reflects this attention to detail, even as the action travels between continents and centuries. The story follows Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a World War II nurse who accidentally time travels from 1945 to 1743, where she meets a sexy Highlander named Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan).

An 8th and final season is coming soon, as is a 10-episode prequel which will focus on Jamie’s parents.

The Crown

(Netflix)

Peter Morgan created this show about Queen Elizabeth II based on his own film, the 2006 critically acclaimed drama The Queen. It follows the story of Queen Elizabeth’s life from the time of her marriage in 1947 to the wedding of her son, Prince Charles, to Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. This show has won numerous awards for cinematography, writing, and directing, but it’s the standout actors who’ve kept us riveted to the action over six seasons.

The Great

(Hulu)

First things first: The Great is not historically accurate. Not at all. What this show offers is a fun “alternate” history for Russia’s Empress Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning). Characters exist in a childlike fantasy world that bears little resemblance to reality, yet the show was praised for its humor and irreverence. The story was written by Tony McNamara based on his 2008 play, and it follows Catherine’s rise as the longest-reigning female Russian ruler in history, including her (fictional?) attempts to kill her psychotic husband, Emperor Peter III (Nicholas Hoult). In spite of a growing fan base, The Great was sadly canceled after its third season.

Belgravia

(Carnival Films)

Belgravia is another Fellowes creation, so you know it’s going to be good! This limited series is based on his 2016 novel of the same name, and it’s centered on a single night in June 1815. Just days before the Battle of Waterloo, London’s elite gathered at the Duchess of Richmond’s ball, sparking secrets and intrigue that follow an up-and-coming family for decades. A follow-up series written by Helen Edmundson entitled Belgravia: The Next Chapter will arrive on MGM+ on January 14, 2024.

Call The Midwife

(BBC ONE)

This long-running period drama series has been a staple on British television since 2012. Now entering its 13th season, Call the Midwife is about a group of nurse midwives and nuns caring for the poorest of the poor in London’s East End in the 1950s and 1960s. The series tackles important health topics like abortion, birth defects, religion, prejudice, and poverty with a kindness seldom seen on TV. Historical facts about the Baby Boom that followed the Second World War and other cultural touchstones give the show a realism that truly hits home.

Sanditon

(PBS)

In 1817, Jane Austin passed away before she could finish her latest novel, “Sanditon.” Two short centuries later, Andrew Davies finished the script and produced Sanditon, a British historical drama that centers around a young woman (Rose Williams) arriving at a seaside resort in a socially turbulent time. The first season was told in 8 episodes, and two more 6-episode seasons followed. Sadly, season 3 was Sanditon’s last.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

(Netflix)

Finally, we head back to Shondaland for the follow-up to Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte. This Netflix prequel consists of just 6 hour-long episodes, but it packs a lot of fun into its short run. The show is based on Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz, and it follows her marriage to King George III (Hamilton fans will remember him as “the mad king”) and the death of royal heir Princess Charlotte. Action jumps between a young Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and the Bridgerton-era Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel) we know and love.

These should keep us busy for a while … at least until they announce a third season of The Gilded Age, anyway. Fingers crossed!

(featured image: HBO)

