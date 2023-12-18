The Opera War Is Over but We Want More! Will ‘The Gilded Age’ Return for Season 3?

Season 2 of the HBO series The Gilded Age wrapped up on December 17, 2023, tying up a few storylines while leaving many more delightfully tangled. There were so many open-ended plotlines that fans are eager to know whether we’ll get a season 3 of Julian Fellowes’ historical drama. Here’s everything we know so far!

At the end of season 2, Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) became the reigning queen of the Metropolitan Opera after duking it out with old money Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy) for weeks. Elsewhere, Marian (Louisa Jacobson) found the nerve to turn down an unsuitable engagement, Peggy (Denée Benton) quit her job at the paper to avoid being tempted by a married man, and Agnes found herself back on top … sort of. Oh, and Marian also shared a very sweet (and much anticipated) kiss with Larry Russell (Harry Richardson).

(HBO)

There were plenty of stories left unfinished, like Jack Treacher’s (Ben Ahlers) clockmaking venture. The writers also set new ideas in motion, like Bertha’s covert ploy to marry Gladys (Taissa Farmiga) off to a Duke her daughter doesn’t seem to like very much, much less love. We’ve also got a budding love story in Mrs. Bruce (Celia Keenan-Bolger) and Monsieur Baudin (Douglas Sills) that’s giving us total Downton Abbey flashbacks.

What the suits are saying

Speaking with Town & Country, producer David Crockett indicated that the cast and crew are hopeful about getting a green light for season 3. He said writers are already emailing each other with ideas about historical events they’d like to work into the next season.

“There are emails flying back and forth when you find a particularly cool story that fits. You just know when that happens,” he said. “The Metropolitan Opera opening on the same night as the Academy is a great example of that. It was real, and Julian knew the story but not that they opened on the same night, so it came through on an email chain and it was like, wow, we’ve got to do this!”

As usual, whether The Gilded Age returns is a matter of dollars and cents. The Gilded Age is an expensive show to make—the hat budget alone must be astronomical!—and it has not yet reached the sort of critical acclaim that equates to subscription dollars for HBO. In an interview with Deadline, HBO’s head of drama series and films, Francesca Orsi, said decisions involving renewals are about “viewership relative to budget.”

(HBO)

“Each show has a job to do, given the price tag that we give to it, and there’s a viewership component, and there’s a critical response element to it and, of course, the buzz nature of a show,” she said. “It’s those elements that we are always keeping in mind and discussing relative to whether or not a show will continue.”

This sort of executive chatter is concerning, especially when you consider Mindhunter was abandoned for a similar “lack of eyeballs” problem.

Time will tell

HBO announced that there would be a season 2 of The Gilded Age about a month after season 1 ended. If that happens again, we should know for sure whether we’ll get more new money drama in season 3 very soon. We’ll be sure to keep you updated!

In the meantime, all episodes of seasons 1 and 2 of The Gilded Age are now streaming on Max.

(featured image: HBO)

