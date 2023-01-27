The ‘Outlander’ Universe Is Expanding

Although the Starz historical drama series Outlander has its problems, the show has boasted a large and dedicated fan base since it premiered in 2014. Many of those fans have been with the characters for far longer; since the first book in the series written by Diana Gabaldon was published in 1991.

Outlander follows unwitting time traveler Claire Randall, whose fateful brush with the fictional stone circle Craigh na Dun in Scotland whisks her 200 years into the past, from 1945 to 1743. There, she meets and falls in love with Jamie Fraser, forcing her to reconcile two lives. To make things more complicated, her husband in the 20th century can trace his lineage to a British soldier whose villainy is laser-focused on Jamie in the 18th century.

Outlander season 6 concluded in May 2022 on Starz, and season 7 is slated to debut in summer 2023. And based on recent news, it looks like fans will get to spend a lot more time in the show’s world.

Will Outlander have a season 8?

On January 19, Starz announced via Twitter that Outlander has been renewed for season 8. A video featuring the core cast—Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell—reveals that Outlander season 8 will be the show’s last.

What an incredible journey with an incredible fanbase. #Outlander has officially been renewed for an eighth and final season. pic.twitter.com/mNJ3AZXW2s — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

Season 8 will have 10 episodes. According to TVLine, showrunner Matthew B. Roberts said the final season of Outlander will “revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places.” In addition to continuing the main storyline, season 8 will feature the return of actors Graham McTavish (who plays Dougal MacKenzie), Nell Hudson (Laoghaire Fraser), Steven Cree (the elder Ian Murray), Lotte Verbeek (Geillis Duncan), Andrew Whipp (Brian Fraser), and Layla Burns (Joan MacKimmmie). Charles Vandervaart will also join the cast as Jamie’s adult son, William Ransom.

Starz has also greenlit an Outlander prequel

Also on January 19, Starz announced that a series prequel titled Blood of My Blood has been greenlit, almost a year after it was first announced that the network was developing the new show. Roberts will serve as showrunner and executive producer, accompanied by Outlander EPs Maril Davis and Ronald D. Moore. Gabaldon will be a consulting producer on the spinoff, and season 1 will have 10 episodes.

The news doesn't stop with Season 8. #Outlander: Blood of My Blood has been officially greenlit! https://t.co/knuMbE3K9f pic.twitter.com/eaUw4K3trN — Outlander (@Outlander_STARZ) January 19, 2023

Outlander: Blood of My Blood will focus on Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser, and their love story. It will be based on a prequel novel written by Gabaldon, who first teased that she was writing the book in a Facebook post made in February 2022.

“Outlander: Blood of My Blood is, at its heart, a love story,” Roberts said in a statement. “It will explore what lengths a person will go to find love in a time when love is considered a luxury, and when marriages are made strategically, often for political or financial gain. The title is a nod to Jamie Fraser’s marriage vow to Claire and there will be several names and faces that Outlander fans will know and recognize.

“Jamie and Claire’s TV story may be coming to an end with [Outlander season 8], but Diana is continuing on with their literary journey in her wonderful book series and is working diligently on Book 10. With Jamie and Claire, and now Brian and Ellen, there is still so much more to come in the Outlander universe, and we cannot wait to continue sharing these stories with our dedicated fans.”

