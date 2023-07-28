The Best Shows To Watch After ‘Good Omens’

The second season of Good Omens is upon us, bringing us right back to a world where an angel and a demon overly attached to Earth—and to each other—helped foil Armageddon (and plans that had been in the works for millennia). Of course, that doesn’t mean it will now be smooth sailing for Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale and David Tennant’s Crowley. Heaven and Hell are not done trying to get in the way of their lives spent among human pleasures, be they chic restaurants or vintage cars.

With only six episodes, I know I will breeze through all this new content—and I’m pretty sure I won’t be the only one, considering how long we’ve all waited for it. So here are 17 shows to watch once you’re done with Good Omens season 2 and find yourself missing Aziraphale, Crowley and their supernatural shenanigans. Of course, they’re all divided into categories so that you know what you’re getting yourself into.

Want more Neil Gaiman?

The Sandman (2022 – present)

Good Omens is based on the novel of the same name written by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Pratchett sadly passed away in 2015, but Gaiman has been heavily involved in the making of the show as both showrunner and writer.

So if you’re looking for some more Gaiman-esque vibes, you might first stop at The Sandman on Netflix. Based on Gaiman’s comics, published by DC, the show follows Morpheus—the personification of dreams and nightmares—as he escapes a century of imprisonment at human hands and has to regain control of his realm.

American Gods (2017 – 2021)

Another show based on a Gaiman novel, American Gods ran for three seasons and follows the story of Shadow Moon as he becomes embroiled with a strange man who calls himself Mr. Wednesday, and hires Shadow to be his driver. That leads Shadow right into an epic conflict between the Old Gods (think Odin and Anansi and Ostara) and the New Gods (who represent globalization and technology) for the dominion of human minds.

Occult, but make it funny

Miracle Workers (2019 – present)

Miracle Workers is an anthology show starring an ensemble cast that includes Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, and Geraldine Viswanathan. The first season in particular might feel very reminiscent of Good Omens, since it follows the low-level angel Craig—responsible for handling humanity’s prayer—and his new colleague Eliza as they deal with God’s decision to destroy Earth and start a new project somewhere else in the universe.

What We Do in the Shadows (2019 – present)

What We Do in the Shadows might not deal with Heaven and Hell, but it’s still in the realm of the occult and still very much comedic in tone. The FX/Hulu series follows the life of three vampire roommates—Nandor, Laszlo, and Nadja—who live with one energy vampire and Nandor’s human familiar, Guillermo. Followed around by a fictional documentary crew, the characters are shown dealing with the oddities of the modern world and interacting with other supernatural creatures.

God’s Favorite Idiot (2022 – present)

God’s Favorite Idiot—whose final episodes are currently in production limbo—follows the story of Clark, who gains a peculiar ability after being struck by lightning. As if that wasn’t enough, Clark is visited by an angel who informs him he’s now God’s messenger, charged with preventing the apocalypse from happening. It all sounds very Good Omens-y to me, even though the main character is human. The Netflix series was created by Ben Falcone, who co-stars opposite Melissa McCarthy, his real-life spouse.

Hotel del Luna (2019)

The K-Drama Hotel del Luna sits at the bottom of this category because while it’s filled with funny situations, it will definitely leave you sobbing by the end as most K-Dramas are bound to do. The story follows Jang Man-wol, the owner of the peculiar Hotel del Luna—a stopover for ghosts as they deal with unfinished business before passing on to the afterlife. Only one person in the entire hotel is human: the new general manager Koo Chang-sung. Of course, given the premise, shenanigans are bound to ensue.

Occult, but play it straight

Supernatural (2005 – 2020)

Since we’re talking about shows focusing on all things occult, from creatures of folklore to angels and demons and the apocalypse, then we just can’t skip over Supernatural. The Winchester brothers—played by Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki—were there at the start of it all, and they were joined pretty soon by Misha Collins’ Castiel, which sparked the birth of one of the longest-living ships in pretty much all of fandom. It’s the stuff that built Tumblr from the ground up.

Lucifer (2016 – 2021)

If you want a detective spin on your occult show, then Lucifer might be the right choice for you. It even has a hint of Gaiman in it, since the story is based on the character created by Gaiman for The Sandman (though it eventually took a different route, so much so that they had the role recast for the Netflix adaptation). In this show, Lucifer Morningstar is so bored that he decides to abdicate the throne of Hell and establish himself in Los Angeles, where he picks up a job as a consultant with the LAPD and partners with Detective Chloe Decker.

Constantine (2014 – 2015)

Based on yet another DC Comics character—who incidentally also appeared in The Sandman, played in that version by Jenna Coleman—Constantine follows the eponymous John Constantine, a demon hunter struggling with the sins of his past while battling the forces of evil to keep humanity safe. The show aired only for one season, but if you love stories about the occult then it’s definitely worth checking out.

Dominion (2014 – 2015)

Speaking of short-lived shows, Dominion is another one that won’t take long to watch, but is a must-see for lovers of the apocalyptic/occult genre. The story is set in a world where God has vanished, leaving the archangel Gabriel and his heavenly legions to wage war against humans—who have the archangel Michael on their side and have taken refuge in a few fortified cities across the world, waiting for a prophesied savior to come and save them.

Penny Dreadful (2014 – 2016)

Taking a sharp turn into gothic horror and dark fantasy territory, Penny Dreadful is inspired by the homonymous penny dreadfuls, English publications of the Victorian era that printed stories about criminals, monsters, and other, similar bloody subjects. The Showtime series focuses on a cast of characters that includes protagonists—like Eva Green’s Vanessa Ives—as well as public domain characters like Dorian Gray, Count Dracula, and Victor Frankenstein and his monster, as they roam around Victorian London, each trying to gain advantage on the others.

Charmed (1998 – 2006)

Let’s finish off this section with a true staple of the genre, one that’s older than Supernatural, yet also focuses on siblings. Charmed follows the three Halliwell sisters, Prue, Piper and Phoebe: good witches who use the “power of three” to contrast the forces of evil, like demons and warlocks. They each have unique abilities that they cultivate throughout the show’s eight seasons, and they of course struggle with maintaining a balance between their supernatural world and their ordinary lives.

Occult, but make it teen drama

Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997 – 2003)

You can’t talk about teen dramas that deal with the supernatural and the occult without starting with Buffy the Vampire Slayer—truly one of the most influential pieces of media out there and the inspiration for countless other shows and movies. The story follows Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summers, a seemingly normal high-schooler who discovers she is the “Slayer,” the last in a long line of young women chosen to battle the forces of evil.

The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (2022)

A victim of criminally early cancellation, the eight episodes of The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself still deserve to be seen. The Netflix series follows teenager Nathan Byrne, who’s been monitored by other witches his whole life since everyone is very much afraid he’ll turn out to be like his father, the “world’s most dangerous blood witch.” It’s no surprise that our main character finds himself the target of a modern day witch hunt, one he must escape with the help of allies he makes along the way.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018 – 2020)

Another staple of the supernatural teen drama genre—especially during its brilliant first season—Chilling Adventures of Sabrina follows the titular character and Archie comics fave Sabrina Spellman, played by Kiernan Shipka. As the daughter of a witch and a mortal, Sabrina can choose which of the two worlds she wants to inhabit. Still, she finds herself torn between the supernatural world of her family and the human world of her friends.

Recs that might seem like nonsense, but I promise are not

Our Flag Means Death (2022 – ongoing)

On the surface, Good Omens and Our Flag Means Death have pretty much nothing in common—one is a show about an angel and a demon during the apocalypse, and the other is the story of a nobleman who’s pretty bad at being a pirate and a pirate who is extremely good at his job.

But people who have seen both shows will agree with me: the vibes are the same and they’re all absolutely immaculate, from the comedic tone of it all to the romance. Plus, you have to admit that Stede and Blackbeard are Aziraphale and Crowley in different fonts. You just can’t deny it.

Broadchurch (2013 – 2017)

I might be projecting here, but I think that watching or rewatching Good Omens means falling back into the David Tennant obsession every Tumblr kid developed sometime around 2009. Of course, rewatching Doctor Who is always a good cure for that, as is getting your hands on one of his stage performances (2011’s Much Ado About Nothing, you will always be famous to me).

Still, there’s something about the absolutely crumbling disaster of a man Alex Hardy that always makes me gravitate towards Broadchurch—despite its incredibly heavy themes that really have nothing to do with Good Omens. It’s probably the brilliant acting of everyone involved; Tennant, of course, but Olivia Colman will also absolutely sucker punch your soul out of you, especially in the show’s first season. (Which also features Tennant’s fellow Doctor Who lead, Jodie Whittaker.)

