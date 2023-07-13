‘Good Omens’ Confirms Aziraphale and Crowley Listen to All the Angsty Songs That Shippers Love

The first season of Good Omens sent us into a shipping tizzy. We couldn’t get enough of ineffable husbands Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant). Fan mixes, fan art, and fanfiction about the angel and demon’s relationship took over the internet like wildfire. Although the relationship in the show is platonic, we’ve noticed the romantic undertones.

Neil Gaiman, co-author of the original Good Omens novel and writer for the show, validated us when he confirmed the romantic feelings Aziraphale and Crowley have for each other. He also promised a more tangible love affair for the pair in season 2. As we count down the days until the July 28 premiere, the Good Omens Twitter seemingly confirmed this by revealing playlists for each character in a pair of tweets. Apparently, they listen to the same angsty songs we do in the Good Omens fandom.

These playlists are perfect

The song choices for each character were expertly picked. I can’t argue with any of them. Of course, Aziraphale’s list includes “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, “Earth Angel (Will You Be Mine)” by The Penguins, and “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone. They match his vibe perfectly. Crowley’s list is just as good. He’s got “It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)” by R.E.M., “Purple Haze” by Jimi Hendrix, and “I’m in Love With My Car” by Queen.

If you need us, we'll be listening to this rather heavenly playlist. pic.twitter.com/tKJAAoeZ09 — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) July 8, 2023

However, there is a song for each character that exactly matches the ineffable husband fandom’s playlists. Aziraphale’s Heavenly Playlist includes “I Will Follow You Into The Dark” by Death Cab for Cutie. I’m a connoisseur of fan mixes and this song has popped up on a lot of them over the years, but it fits so well for this pairing.

Seriously, the chorus alone seems like it was written for them:

If Heaven and Hell decide that they both are satisfied

Illuminate the ‘no’s on their vacancy signs

If there’s no one beside you when your soul embarks

Then I’ll follow you into the dark

Just imagine Aziraphale listening to that and thinking of his beloved Crowley! They’ve given up being with Heaven and Hell, they are just them until the end. I know you are crying through the pain and beauty of it all—I am, too.

If that wasn’t enough to bring us to our knees, Crowley’s Devilish Playlist includes “Take Me To Church” by Hozier. Since “Take Me To Church” (and every other Hozier song) came out, it has become a staple in shipping fandoms. It’s one of the sexiest songs ever penned, so I understand why it appears in every fan mix. But for this pairing, it seems especially apt.

Again, just the chorus alone feels perfect for these two:

Take me to church

I’ll worship like a dog at the shrine of your lies

I’ll tell you my sins and you can sharpen your knife

Offer me that deathless death

Good God, let me give you my life

Yes, I can 100 percent picture Crowley listening to this song and thinking it encapsulates all of his feelings about Aziraphale. And yes, I’m screaming over it. So I’m just going to listen to these songs on repeat until Good Omens season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime and await the slew of new fanfiction that will soon follow.

