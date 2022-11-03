Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Renewed for Season 2

Netflix has announced that The Sandman, the acclaimed adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s graphic novel series, has been renewed for a second season.

According to a statement on Netflix.com, Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off, with Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) and the denizens of Hell “on the move” after Morpheus (Tom Sturridge) defeated them and won back his helm.

“There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet),” Neil Gaiman said in a statement on the site. “Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: They are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all.”

The “family meal” Gaiman is referring to is the gathering of the Endless, which kicks off the events of the fourth Sandman graphic novel, Season of Mists. Executive producer David S. Goyer confirmed in the statement that Season 2 will introduce more of Morpheus’s siblings.

Neil Gaiman also took to Twitter to announce the news with a brief teaser trailer.

The rumours are true. Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen… has indeed happened… pic.twitter.com/zc5CrhsdZK — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 3, 2022

“The rumours are true,” Gaiman’s tweet reads. “Netflix is thrilled that so many of you have been watching Sandman, and the thing we were all hoping would happen… has indeed happened…”

The announcement comes as welcome news to fans who were beginning to worry that the series wouldn’t be renewed.

Netflix hasn’t announced a release date yet, nor has there been any word on casting or filming.

(featured image: Netflix)

