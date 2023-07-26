‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Review: The Sweetest Love Story This Side of Heaven

Good Omens season 1, as a direct adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s classic novel, covers a lot of ground: an antichrist switched at birth, a looming apocalypse, a war between Heaven and Hell, an occultist in charge of her ancestor’s prophesies, and a 17th century witch. Then there’s the witch finder army and four horsemen of the apocalypse. Whew! That’s a lot to fit into six episodes!

With all that going on, though, one element of Good Omens season 1 stood out to viewers above all others: the six-thousand-year romance between the fastidious angel Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and the freewheeling demon Crowley (David Tennant).

The romance was subtle, of course. The two never kiss or profess their love for each other, and near the end of the season, Crowley calls Aziraphale his “best friend.” But we all know what we saw, and Neil Gaiman confirmed that the story was written “with the beats of a romance.” That romance ended up being the most memorable aspect of season 1, and when Gaiman later promised that season 2 would be explicitly romantic, he set some high expectations.

I am pleased to tell you, Good Omens fans, that the series delivers.

Season 2 opens after the thwarted apocalypse, with Aziraphale and Crowley enjoying their lives as banished immortals on Earth. Aziraphale is running his bookshop; Crowley is toting his houseplants around in his Bentley. Aziraphale gets an unexpected visitor, the Archangel Gabriel (John Hamm). Gabriel is naked, suffering from amnesia, and certain that something really bad is going to happen unless he hangs out with Aziraphale. While Aziraphale and Crowley try to figure out what’s going on with Gabriel, a madcap series of events leads to them playing matchmaker for two business owners on Aziraphale’s street, Maggie (Maggie Service) and Nina (Nina Sosanya).

True to Gaiman’s word, the tone of season 2 is much quieter than season 1. There were certain elements that worked in a farcical novel about the apocalypse, like God (Frances McDormand)’s voiceover and the fantastically convoluted plot, but they led to season 1 often feeling too frenetic for its own good. Those elements are gone in season 2, making for a more focused, grounded story. There’s still plenty of silliness and good fun, but season 2 knows what’s important: our boys Aziraphale and Crowley.

And wow. Those guys. Those guys! When Sheen and Tennant are on camera together, their chemistry practically cracks the screen. Aziraphale is the same ineffably wholesome sweetie pie from season 1, fussing over his books and his neighbors in equal turn. Crowley is back to his old demonic tricks, but his affection for Aziraphale is clear. With all that apocalyptic stuff out of the way—well, sort of—we get to watch Aziraphale and Crowley bantering, bickering, scheming, and dancing (yes, dancing!), and it’s an absolute delight.

Not only that, but we get to see more of the history of their relationship. In extended flashbacks that Prime Video calls minisodes, we get to see Crowley and Aziraphale skipping through human history like stones on the surface of a lake. They get up to a lot over the years, meddling in human affairs and pondering the nature of good and evil, and their adventures in the past are as fun to watch as their predicament in the present. The thread that ties all the storylines together is their deep love for each other: love that’s apparent long before either of them recognizes it as such. Season 2 is peppered with moments during which this love bubbles to the surface for just a second, making for a satisfying slow burn of a romance.

Of course, Sheen and Tennant aren’t the only actors in the series who shine. Hamm, truly one of the most underrated comic actors working today, is fantastic as the befuddled but well-meaning Gabriel. Quelin Sepulveda is adorable as the naive angel Muriel. Maggie Service and Nina Sosanya, having traded in their nun’s habits from season 1 to play the would-be lovers Maggie and Nina, are sweet additions to the season 2 cast.

Reviewers were given every episode except the season finale, so I don’t know how the story ends yet. As with any series, there’s the possibility that it could stumble in the final stretch. So far, though, returning to Aziraphale and Crowley’s world is like coming home to old friends. Every second you spend with them is a pleasure, and every scrape they get into is a laugh-out-loud romp. Season 2 is very different from season 1, and honestly, I think it’s even better.

All six episodes of Good Omens season 2 premiere on July 28 on Prime Video.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Prime Video)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]