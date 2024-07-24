Carats (a.k.a. SEVENTEEN fans) had just celebrated the 8th Carat Land event a few days ago. Now, a 2024 world tour for SEVENTEEN has been announced. If you’re a Carat who has never been to a SEVENTEEN concert, start saving up because the boys might tour in your area.

Titled “Right Here” World Tour 2024, the 13-member boy group will be visiting Korea, Japan, the US, and other to-be-announced Asian countries this year in October.

Many fans were disappointed that the latest world tour is still limited in scope. Hopefully, in the future, more Carats will be able to watch SEVENTEEN live on stage.

We’re all waiting for tickets to go on sale, or even for the ticket sale date to be announced. We’ll have to wait for Ticketmaster to put the Right Here World Tour tickets up for sale on their website.

SEVENTEEN Right Here World Tour 2024

In 2022, SEVENTEEN had their “Be the Sun” World Tour. The group had visited similar territories in addition to having shows in Canada. For the 2024 World Tour, it’s unknown if SEVENTEEN will return to Canada.

But let’s look at the bright side. The Right Here World Tour will surely be memorable and nostalgic. We can anticipate SEVENTEEN to perform songs from their “17 is Right Here” compilation album. We might hear songs that the group debuted with, in addition to newer releases.

