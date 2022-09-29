All the Connections Between ‘Andor’ and ‘Rogue One’ You May Have Missed

Disney+’s Andor series is the latest entry in Star Wars canon and serves to both connect and add to that ever-expanding galaxy. As a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars story, it’s very much connected to that movie in particular, so here are some of the strongest connections between Andor and Rogue One (and other Star Wars stories).

Font and setting

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

The very start of Andor has text in the same font used in Rogue One to establish the settings. In addition, we get the date, being BBY 5, or 5 years before the Battle of Yavin (Rogue One, A New Hope, etc). I’m not sure if we’ve seen this used in live-action before, but this method of labeling years as BBY or ABY has been a staple of the Star Wars Expanded Universe for decades. What’s also notable is that this series starts at around the same time as the pilot episode of Star Wars Rebels and is around the time that Saw Gerrera abandons Jyn Erso.

Don’t join

Cassian’s early attitude toward the thought of an organized rebellion is essentially a mirror of Jyn’s apathy toward the rebellion early on in Rogue One. He hates the Empire but thinks they’re too big to fight head-on, so he resigns himself to stealing what he can from under their noses. This is presumably the start of his arc that ignites his hope in the rebellion, which will in turn ignite Jyn Erso’s spark.

Fest

Cassian’s original background of having been a child soldier for the Separatists on his homeworld of Fest appears to have been retconned for this series; this makes sense considering his past/future as a spy lends some inherent mystery to his story. They do mention it as his adoptive mother, Maarva, mentions the fact that they have always stated they are from Fest as a way to throw people off of their trail.

Language

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

The flashback scenes on Kenari are one of the first times we’ve seen humans speaking something other than “Basic” (the name for English in the Star Wars galaxy). This is also one of the few times where the alien languages are not subtitled, much like the Jawas in A New Hope.

B2EMO

We have another droid companion, a constant in Star Wars. B2EMO is shown both as a shiny new droid in flashbacks and as a scrappy one struggling to perform basic functions, much less speak. Its speech pattern is similar to D-O, another aged droid who struggles to speak without stuttering.

Partisans/Saw Gerrera

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

At the start of episode four, Cassian thinks Luthen could be part of the Partisans, who we saw in Rogue One, Bad Batch, and Fallen Order. The Partisans are a militant rebel faction led by Saw Gerrera who raised Jyn Erso, was trained by Anakin, Rex, and Ahsoka, and was the original Fulcrum spy.

Planets

There are also references throughout to planets like Wobani (the prison world from which Jyn was rescued), Hosnian Prime (future capital of the New Republic, destroyed by the First Order’s Starkiller base), Mimban (the mud planet where Han meets Chewie), and Scarif (where the Imperial Data Vault is and possibly where the partial construction of the Death Star is taking place).

Transportation

We also get another look at registered transport in the galaxy. Despite the impression left on us by most Star Wars media, a majority of civilians do not own or have access to private ships and as such depend on the registered transports to go between worlds. Coruscant is shown as being a hub of such transports.

Luthen’s Gallery

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

Luthen’s secret identity as an antiquities dealer not only allows him to move freely between systems and classes of people but also gives fans a host of Easter Eggs in his gallery, including Mandalorian armor, an Utapaun monk cudgel, some stone tablets that look straight from the Lothal Jedi Temple, a Twi’lek Kalikori, and a Kashyyyk clarion. Theoretically, these items could be connected to different rebel factions, such as Tarful’s Wookie rebels or Cham Syndulla’s resistance fighters, but that remains to be seen.

Kyber Crystals

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

Luthen gives Cassian his Kyber Crystal as a downpayment for his payment in the heist. This evokes not only Jyn’s Kyber Crystal that she wore her whole life but also the bartering system many people use with Coaxium and other raw materials throughout Star Wars but especially in Rebels and Solo. Luthen claims it dates back to the invasion of the Rakatans, which would make this a rare reference to the Old Republic.

References to the Force

The references to the Jedi and the Force remain minimal, due to being more focused on the poor, average citizens of the galaxy. However, the reference to crystals, temples, and mystics in the area indicates that the area may have been the site of a Jedi Temple that was taken over by the Empire, much like the ones on Jedha and Lothal. I personally think the atmospheric event on Aldhani may be the illumination of Kyber Crystals, but we

Sly Moore

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

Mon Mothma’s husband, Perrin Fertha, is shown to have invited Sly Moore, one of the Emperor’s closest political confidants, to dinner. This is a genuine danger to Mon Mothma, who risks imprisonment, torture, and execution if her rebel allegiances are proved and shows how difficult it was to be a rebel senator at this time, surrounded by spies and having to break bread with the enemy. Even worse, Sly Moore is Force Sensitive and will likely be able to sense lies and deception. Nice going, Perrin.

Ghorman Massacre

Mon Mothma also references the Empire’s treatment of the Ghorman, cutting off their shipping lanes, similar to the Trade Federation’s occupation of Naboo. This is also three years before the Ghorman massacre, which would lead Mon Mothma publicly resigning from her position and start the formal rebellion in Rebels. Her husband’s lackluster response seems to be a commentary on men who think they can be friends with people who have very different politics from their loved ones and still keep in their loved ones’ good graces when that inevitably leads to conflict. (Either way, I am already eagerly awaiting her husband’s death.)

What connections / easter eggs did you spot? Comment with your favorites!

(featured image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]