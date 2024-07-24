What Does ‘Kamala Is Brat’ Mean? Candidate Kamala Harris Is Now the Meme Candidate

From vice president to presidential nominee, it seems that Kamala Harris has become the internet’s favorite meme candidate. Pixels and odd soundbites aside, what does “Kamala is Brat” mean?

Recommended Videos

There are many more memes about Harris, but this one has caught fire all over the internet. If you’re here, you’re probably still trying to decode this Gen Z slang. But don’t worry. I, a chronically online person, got you covered.

It all began when singer Charli XCX tweeted on her Twitter account, “kamala IS brat,” in support of Kamala Harris’ bid for the presidency. Shortly after, Kamala Harris’ rapid-response Twitter account changed its theme to complement the aesthetics of the Charli XCX brat album. That explains why Harris’ banner now has “kamala hq” in stretched out, pixelated arial font typed on a plain, lime-green background.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Brat is the new fetch

Charli XCX gave the definition of brat herself, explaining that, “You’re just that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and says some dumb things sometimes, who feels herself but has a breakdown. But kind of like parties through it, is very honest, very blunt. A little bit volatile.”

Translation? Kamala Harris is this season’s “it girl.” To put it in even simpler terms, Kamala Harris is cool. Even the attempts of Republicans to make Harris’ personal life look messy have been dismissed with brat branding. It doesn’t matter to voters, and they embrace Harris’ chaotic and hip image.

Strategically, embracing the brat brand is a good way for Harris to connect with her younger demographic of voters. People have been excited for Kamala Harris, and they’ve been expressing that energy through meme creation and splicing sound bits. She’s bold and sharp, but people find her laughter and meme-worthiness relatable. It’s very brat of her.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy