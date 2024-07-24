MAGA Has Outdone Themselves With Absurd Misinformation About Kamala Harris

kamala harris standing
Oh look, the far right is making things up! How unsurprising. This time, they’re angry that a single Kamala Harris dated television host Montel Williams? Or they think that Williams is Sean “Diddy” Combs? At this point, I don’t know what they think they’re saying. It’s confusing.

A video was going around of Harris on a red carpet in 2009 with Williams from years ago, and an X subscriber (great use of that blue check, bud) posted the video writing, “Kamala Harris Seems To Be Replacing Joe Biden As The Presidential Nominee Here’s how Kamala Harris got her start. Dating prominent men and going to Diddy parties in Los Angeles. Diddy is the music industry’s Jeffrey Epstein. The DNC is showing you who they are.”

Do they think that Williams is Diddy? Where is the Diddy in question? Because he isn’t in the video that they’re all now sharing around the internet. One reply said that Harris was “anti-American.” It’s unclear why, but the entire situation just screams that they’re grasping at straws.

Williams came to Harris’ defense and explained the situation: “Sen. Harris and I briefly dated about 20 years ago when we were both single. So what? I have great respect for Sen. Harris. I have to wonder if the same stories about her dating history would have been written if she were a male candidate?”

The entire situation is weird because Harris was not at a party with Diddy. She was attending the Eighth Annual Race to Erase Multiple Sclerosis at the time. Again, this was an event from 2009.

They’re just making things up

Famed weirdo Laura Loomer (remember when she handcuffed herself to Twitter HQ because they took away her account?) went on X (lol) to just make things up. In a since deleted tweet, she claimed that Harris “was once an escort” and got her start by “giving blow jobs to successful, rich, black men.” She even tried to claim that Ashley Williams, Montel Williams’ daughter, was also dating Williams at the same time as Harris.

They even shared photoshopped images of her with Jeffrey Epstein to try to claim she hung around him. (Uh, have they looked at their own candidate???)

They are going as far as to share very clearly altered videos and claiming that Harris said things in them.

This is what we call grasping at straws. When it was a Biden vs. Trump race, they could make fun of Biden for being 3 years older than their pick. They could claim he wasn’t in his right headspace and make fun of him for messing up in delivering his speeches. They can’t do that with Harris and it very clearly frightens them.

So no, she didn’t party with Diddy, but the MAGA heads are showing all their cards and this kind of “fake news” they are pushing really does seem like they are afraid of what is going to come out of the November election. Keep it up! If you’re in line to make fun of a MAGA on the internet, STAY IN LINE.

