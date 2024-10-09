Best October Prime Day Deals Under $25: Our Top 15 Picks

Amazon dropped so many incredible Prime Day Deals this October, and there’s a lot to sift through. Scrolling through the lists of deeply discounted items, it’s easy to fill your shopping cart in no time. If you want to get your shop on, but aren’t looking to break the bank, here are the 15 best deals under $25 we spotted.

If your inner baker wasn’t activated during the pandemic, you’re missing out. Few things in life are as good as fresh baked bread, but it’s easy to feel intimidated. Flour Water Salt Yeast breaks down the art of baking. This is more than just a book of recipes, it explains everything there is to know about bread baking, including tools, techniques, and ingredients. Currently discounted to $17.27, start your bread education now and you’ll be a pro in no time.

Everyone goes on and on about sweater weather, but I say, it’s really fuzzy slipper weather we should be excited for. At the end of a long day, your feet will thank you when you slide on a pair of these EverFoams slippers. These puppies don’t just look cozy—they’re lined with soft fleece and memory foam, so they form to your feet and keep them toasty warm. The slippers are $19.98 right now and there are about a dozen different colors to choose from. Sweaters-shmeters, this fall I’m all about fuzzy slippers.

I don’t know who invented the first s’more, but they forever changed the world for the better. The summertime staple is just as delicious in the winter, though not all of us have easy access to roaring fires. Thankfully, for all us apartment dwellers, the Nostalgia Electric S’mores Maker brings the campfire s’mores experience indoors. This fancy gizmo comes with two toasting sticks to toast marshmallows without a flame, and has compartments for all your s’mores ingredients. This Amazon Prime Day, only $21.51 stands between you and gooey, chocolatey deliciousness.

If you tend to run hot, waking up to a damp sweat is probably all too familiar to you. Instead of constantly kicking off the covers, this Mellow Aloe Infused Cooling Mattress Pad will keep you cool and comfortable all night long. The breathable foam design and subtle aloe scent have a cooling and calming effect, while five distinct zones cushion and support your whole body. At $24.59 for a queen-size topper, this is a cheap and easy upgrade to make your bed the comfiest place in your home.

With cold days ahead, it’s time to shore up your defenses against dry skin. Laneige products have developed a cult following, and this Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisturizer is one of the brand’s best deals this Prime Day. At just $20.76, this ultra hydrating cream is nearly 50% off. With ingredients like blue hyaluronic acid, squalane, and ceramide, this moisturizer will keep your skin supple, soft, and healthy all winter long.

There’s few things better than filling up your home with the heavenly smell of fresh baked cookies, but if you’re looking to improve your cookie game, you gotta start with upgrading your gear. These Chicago Metallic Non-Stick Cookie sheets check all the boxes: non-stick, check; evenly weighted, check; stackable, check; comes with a cooling rack, check! This set includes two cookie sheets and a cooling rack for just $18.99, and it’s a cheap and easy way to bake seriously tasty treats.

Watching 31 days of horror movies is one way to get into the Halloween spirit, but if you want to get your taste buds in on the seasonal action, you’ll have to get creative. Food to Die For: Recipes and Stories from America’s Most Legendary Haunted Places features recipes inspired by some of the spookiest places in the country. Discounted to $19.94 for Prime Day, Food to Die For includes recipes, photos, and stories about haunted locations like infamous abandoned prisons and asylums. What better way to celebrate Halloween than by whipping up something scary good in the kitchen.

This IT Cosmetics Superhero Eyeshadow Stick is your secret weapon for busy (or lazy) mornings when you need to get ready quick, while still looking fabulous. With a highly-pigmented creamy formula infused with caffeine (to wake up those eyes), this eyeshadow stick has staying power. There are several shimmery shades, all for just $17.50 each, so no one would blame you for throwing a couple into your shopping basket.

The colder it gets, the harder it can be to push yourself outside the house for exercise. However, these Renoj Resistance Bands will help you maximize the effectiveness your workouts, so you can get a solid sweat going at home. The three-piece set is currently $13.48, and includes a light, medium, and heavy resistance level bands, so you can choose the intensity level of your workout. With a durable, nonslip design, these resistance bands will help you achieve gym-quality workouts at home.

If you’re big into self care, these grace & stella Under Eye Masks are an absolute steal. Just $15.99 for a 24-pair set, these eye masks are sure to relax and soothe. There are three different formulas to choose from: blue to illuminate dull skin, gold to energize, and pink to moisturize. However, all three will help to depuff eyes and minimize dark circles. Treat yourself to 20 minutes of relaxing bliss every time you throw on a pair of these under eye masks.

When curling up on the couch with a cup of tea, why not get fancy with it? This Tea Forte Sampler Box comes with 20 bags of tea in 10 different varieties, including black currant, green mango peach, and chamomile citron. Tea Forte bags are designed like adorable tea pyramids that stand up in your cup while steeping. Currently marked down to $24.50, this sampler box is perfect for entertaining, and you’ll be sure to impress your guests when you whip out these lovelies.

Winter weather can be just as hard on your hair as it is on your skin, so now is the time to step up your conditioner routine. OUAI is a brand known for its holy grail hair products, and this Leave In Conditioner & Heat Protectant Spray is a fan favorite. At just $23.50, this premium spray will keep your locks smooth and soft, and will protect your hair from any heat damage you throw at it.

Traveling can be hectic enough, so any chance you get to make life easier, take it. Fumbling around in your travel makeup bag is the last annoyance you need in the morning, which is why this EACHY Travel Makeup Bag is such a game changer. This bad boy unzips completely flat and has multiple inner compartments, making it easy to find the exact brush, mascara, or shadow you’re looking for. Currently available for $20.15 in a number of different colors, this makeup bag is a must have for travelers.

Are your kitchen linens looking a little worse for the wear? You know what I’m talking about; oven mitts with burn marks, stained potholders, and dingy dishtowels. Prime Day is a great chance to upgrade, and this KitchenAid 4-Piece Set is just $21.58. The set includes two terrycloth towels, a potholder, and an oven mitt. All four pieces are cotton and machine washable, and the potholder and oven mitt have non-slip heat resistant silicone grips, because you know, safety first.

On chilly fall nights, blankets are an absolute must. This Bedsure Sherpa Fleece Throw Blanket will definitely keep you warm and cozy on the couch. Ultra soft and fuzzy, this comforting blanket is currently $19.19 for Prime Day, and there are a number of vibrant colors to choose from. Though it makes a great gift, I wouldn’t blame you for keeping this snuggly throw all for yourself.

