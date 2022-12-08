2022 is drawing to a close, which means it’s time to look back and reminisce on the year. What better way to do so than through the hilarious and sarcastic lens of memes? Most of the major pop culture events of the year can be tracked wholly through memes. From popular app releases to cheating scandals and Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, we can always count on the internet to capture every major happening with an appealing dash of dark humor.

While most of the memes are reactions to releases, scandals, major events, and shake-ups, some of them are solely just for fun. In some cases, the internet just saw something that was a bit odd and humorous and decided to capitalize on it. In an increasingly chaotic world, it’s becoming all the more important to continue holding onto the things that make us laugh, even if we don’t always know quite why they do. Here are the 10 best meme trends of 2022, ranked to the funniest.

10. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

(Nintendo)

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet is a Nintendo game that was released in November for the Switch. The highly anticipated game marks the latest installment in the hugely popular Pokémon franchise and video game series. Unfortunately, it had a less-than-ideal launch when players began to complain about the game being riddled with glitches and performance issues (which Nintendo has vowed to fix with updates). While the 10 million players who bought copies waited for the issues to be resolved, they took to social media to make funny memes about the glitches, and just about Scarlet & Violet in general.

keep seeings tweets about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet on my timeline that look like this pic.twitter.com/LfjdH3g8hX — John Jon (@mapachepoison) November 20, 2022

30 year olds who stayed up playing Pokémon Scarlet and Violet last night: pic.twitter.com/vTrDBctfBB — Merry Smithmas (@Simsationcity) November 18, 2022

GameFreak presenting Scarlet and Violet to The Pokemon Company like: pic.twitter.com/ec3uxZthbr — TRAFON(s Backup Account) (@RiseFallNickBck) November 26, 2022

9. Wordle

(Brandon Bell, Getty Images)

Initially released to the public on October 21, 2021, Wordle truly exploded in popularity in 2022. Users became obsessed with the word streaks, sharing their Wordle results with others and desperately trying to guess the word of the day. Wordle gained further prominence when the New York Times bought the game for an undisclosed seven-figure amount and vowed to keep it free for users. Of course, with the intense popularity came a wave of Wordle memes with internet users capturing how surprisingly difficult and addicting the game is.

I think if Toad woke up on time maybe Frog would have scored better. What do you think? @FrogandToadbot? #frogandtoad #wordle pic.twitter.com/SuKwl8RwNI — David Schlenk is Waiting (@schlazor) January 18, 2022

I made a Wordle meme pic.twitter.com/wtG19miQBv — dade murphy (@__zero__cool__) December 31, 2021

8. Euphoria High School

(HBO)

Euphoria season 2 premiered in 2022 and brought the show to the forefront of the internet’s mind again after a nearly two-and-a-half-year break between seasons. While achieving critical acclaim, Euphoria has also received some criticism for portraying high school students alongside explicit content, including drug use and sexuality. However, others found humor in the outlandishly dark nature of Euphoria‘s high school and turned those takes into memes. The hilarious memes give suggestions for what kind of teachers should teach at the high school, interrogate what kind of budget the school has, and question how those students are passing high school when they’re never seen studying or doing homework.

the jesus they would pray to at euphoria high if it was a catholic private school pic.twitter.com/OFbG8yC08f — dani (@chilaquilesgir1) January 11, 2022

the water at Euphoria high after Lexi Howard spent the entire school’s water budget for stagelights. #EuphoriaDay #EuphoriaHBO #EuphoriaHBOMax pic.twitter.com/KszIcDUCeW — Dom Ingram (@dom_ingram5) February 21, 2022

the guidance counselor at euphoria high school pic.twitter.com/KkK162WzER — ًً (@ctrlglow) March 28, 2022

euphoria high school average ACT score is 12 — chunky fila (@chunkyfila) January 10, 2022

7. Elon Musk Twitter

(Dimitrios Kambouris, Getty Images for The Met Museum / Vogue)

After years of expressing an interest in purchasing Twitter, billionaire business magnate Elon Musk officially wrapped up his acquisition of the social media platform on October 27. He expressed interest in lifting “censorship” on Twitter and using the platform to encourage free speech—of course, the site has been a mess since his acquisition, as he laid off a significant portion of the company and instilled an $8 monthly subscription for a blue check mark. Since then, he has verified several accounts belonging to extremists and fostered an environment of hate speech on the platform. Naturally, the internet’s response was to tackle the acquisition with some dark humor and roast Musk with several hilarious memes.

Elon musk is Ugly



you know this is true because this tweet says official — maia (@mxmtoon) November 9, 2022

Elon Musk checking his texts after hurting every brand in America for $8 a month pic.twitter.com/AVcRej6lAt — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) November 11, 2022

Hey @elonmusk

Photographic proof I am not a parody and totally real



Lots of love



J pic.twitter.com/ivtXwjTEio — Jesus Christ! Actually real and in no way a parody (@ThatBloke_Jesus) November 11, 2022

The year is 2056. Comedy is still legal, insists Elon Musk. But parody tweets must now be prefaced with users filming themselves reading out a four-minute legal disclaimer in the presence of a Twitter Blue approved lawyer. https://t.co/s8Yva71sL5 — Shashank Joshi (@shashj) November 11, 2022

6. Girl Explaining

SEE HE SOLD HER MASTERS WITHOUT GIVING HER A CHANCE TO BUY THEM AND THE GUY WHO OWNS THEM HAS ALWAYS BEEN A DICK TO HER SO SHE’S RE RECORDING HER OLD ALBUMS RENDERING HIS PURCHASE NEARLY WORTHLESS AND THATS WHY YOU HAVE TO STREAM THE RE RECORDS ONLY— pic.twitter.com/vlxLrAf5ad — ellie schnitt (@holy_schnitt) August 18, 2022

The Girl Explaining meme broke out in the summer of 2022, though the initial picture was snapped in 2018. A woman at a party was taking photos to capture the event and realized that, in one photo, two kids in the background had photobombed her. In the background, a girl appears to be insistently explaining something in her unamused boyfriend’s ear. It turns out that she was actually singing along to a song while her tired then-boyfriend listened. However, the photo exploded and went viral in 2022 as internet users began to create memes guessing what deep philosophical insights the girl in the photo was explaining to her boyfriend.

EVEN THOUGH THE PIECE OF DEBRIS IS PHYSICALLY LARGE ENOUGH FOR BOTH JACK AND ROSE, IT IS VERY CLEAR WHEN HE TRIES TO CLIMB UP THAT IT’S NOT BUOYANT ENOUGH WHICH IS THE REAL PROBLEM. FURTHERMORE HIS SACRIFICE ON BEHALF OF THE WOMAN HE LOVES IS AN IMPORTANT CHARACTER MOMENT FOR A M pic.twitter.com/6C97rrfEsM — kateyrich (@kateyrich) August 17, 2022

THEY CALL IT QUIET QUITTING BUT IT'S REALLY JUST DOING YOUR JOB REQUIREMENTS DURING NORMAL BUSINESS HOURS PEOPLE DESERVE A GOOD WORK/LIFE BALANCE AND NOT ANSWERING A WORK EMAIL AT 10PM ISN'T QUITTING IT'S JUST BEING A NORMAL HUMAN WHO HAS A LIFE AND SETS HEALTHY BOUNDARIES pic.twitter.com/uEto7i42VP — LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) August 18, 2022

SO THE THING ABOUT MR. DARCY IS COLIN FIRTH IS WIDELY RECOGNIZED AS THE DEFINITIVE PORTRAYAL, UPTIGHT HOTTIE YOU LOVE TO HATE, BUT THEN MATTHEW MCFAYDEN, HE PLAYS THAT ONE GUY YOU HATE ON SUCCESSION, GIVES HIM A PUPPY-LIKE VULNERABILITY WHICH IS WHY WE ALL KNOW THE HANDFLEX– pic.twitter.com/pkgDPU8WDx — Danielle May B. Here (@Builtahouse) August 17, 2022

5. Liz Truss

(Carl Court, Getty Images)

Liz Truss is a British politician who became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom … for a month. She officially took on the position on September 6, when the UK was already edging towards crisis due to the escalating cost of living. On September 23, she proposed a controversial budget that abolished the 45% tax rate on top of income and introduced other drastic taxation-cutting measures. The Economist predicted that she wouldn’t last long and that she had “the shelf-life of lettuce.” This resulted in the Daily Star holding a live stream to see if Truss could outlive lettuce. Turns out, she couldn’t, as she resigned on October 20, sparking numerous memes roasting her for being unable to outlive lettuce.

"This is not an office I have sought, or ever expected to hold, but I am ready to answer the nation's call in this moment of crisis" pic.twitter.com/qDOVQMC4wQ — Rob Kenny (@Rob_Kenny_) October 20, 2022

I think we can all agree this has been a marvellous win for the lettuce #LizTruss #lettuceWatch #Lettuce pic.twitter.com/rE17P9yvC8 — FPL Moose (@FPLMoose) October 20, 2022

4. Elmo vs. Rocco

(HBO)

Early in 2022, the internet was absolutely tickled by a clip of Elmo losing it over Zoe’s pet rock, Rocco. Elmo has always been exasperated by Rocco and the fact that he is 1) an imaginary friend, and 2) a rock. When Zoe tries to give Rocco a cookie that Elmo wants, Elmo goes off on Rocco, and the internet was surprised with just how much shade he throws at the rock. The clip was shared on Twitter on January 3, where it racked up 9.1 million views and soon sparked several hilarious memes capturing Elmo’s abhorrence of poor Rocco.

Elmo anytime Zoe mentions Rocko pic.twitter.com/sZup9Xesex — Lone (@lone_wolf94_) January 4, 2022

What Zoey finds after leaving Elmo to babysit rocco. pic.twitter.com/4XygRLD0YM — Dark Magician Girl (@revuwution_) January 5, 2022

“HOW. HOW is rocco gonna eat the cookie zoe” pic.twitter.com/ikcPLWMGCH — bean? (@hostile_bean) January 6, 2022

Elmo/Rocco feud getting me through the week pic.twitter.com/bUB5B4GUrJ — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) January 6, 2022

3. Negroni Sbagliato with Prosecco

(HBO Max)

Toward the end of September, House of the Dragon stars Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke sat down to ask each other some fun “get to know me” type questions for HBO Max. During the interview, D’Arcy is asked what their go-to order at the bar is, to which they respond, “A Negroni Sbagliato, with Prosecco in it.” Cooke responds, “Oh, stunning!” Unexpectedly, the entire internet, especially the LGBTQ+ community, fell in love with the way that D’Arcy says the name of the drink, sparking a torrent of memes.

when you’re trying to order a negroni sbagliato but the bartender walks away before you said “with prosecco in it” pic.twitter.com/VoAvlcLE67 — c h r i s (@mych3micalswift) December 2, 2022

white people trying to pronounce "negroni sbagliato" pic.twitter.com/VkufWoQOb6 — The Sopranos Guy™ (@uncle_june) December 2, 2022

They just had a Negroni sbagliato with Prosecco pic.twitter.com/17nDUFUd0F — Liam Gareau (@liamgareau) October 9, 2022

the lgbtq community on their way to the closest bar so they can order a negroni sbagliato with prosecco in it pic.twitter.com/dQVfYBhM48 — berry of tarth (@sckberry) October 10, 2022

2. Adam Levine’s DMs

(NBC)

If there was anyone more in need of a meme-roasting than Liz Truss this year, it was Adam Levine. The Maroon 5 singer came under scrutiny after Instagram model Sumner Stroh revealed that she had an affair with him. Not only that, but he texted her asking her for permission to name his pregnant wife’s unborn child “Sumner.” Stroh also shared the other cringey DMs Levine sent her, which were akin to something a teenage boy might write instead of a married 43-year-old singer/songwriter. The internet had a blast making countless memes out of his DMs.

never asking adam levine to review my essays again pic.twitter.com/ImU13Er2Pp — Hurt CoPain (@SaeedDiCaprio) September 21, 2022

The funniest thing I’ve ever made and I’d course it has to be about Adam Levine pic.twitter.com/IFKSMm0jMa — Steven Neaves (@neaves_steven) September 22, 2022

Literally no one:



Adam Levine in divorce court while they read all his dms: pic.twitter.com/KCMhBj6Jwj — Ville Kid (@TheKodakChris) September 21, 2022

1. It’s Morbin’ Time

(Sony)

The internet works in funny ways and one of the funniest was turning Morbius from the most unremarkable movie of the year into one that people couldn’t stop talking about. Shortly after Morbius bombed at the box office and received scathing reviews, the internet created a fictional catchphrase for the character: “It’s Morbin’ time.”—a spin on the Power Rangers’ phrase, “It’s morphin’ time.” It’s Morbin’ Time became a viral meme as viewers imagined Morbius showing up all over the world and saying, “It’s Morbin’ Time.” Users even began to demand a Morbius 2 just for the sake of hearing him say the catchphrase.

the theater when morbius says “it’s morbin time” during morbius 2 pic.twitter.com/l6L0krFEZw — frog (@FroakieT) May 28, 2022

Streets need Morbius 2 ? pic.twitter.com/NOjOjGWxau — Felix ??? (?11-1) (@JoseJoestaar) May 28, 2022

Hello everyone, it is Morbin Time https://t.co/mbtnTaURsL — Lebbertoxd (@InsaneLetterbox) May 28, 2022

What if Morbius took the gauntlet, snapped, and said "It's Morbin time" https://t.co/Qx0AAVJha9 — Underscore "Parody Non-Actionable" Zeus ? (@UnderscoreZeus) May 17, 2022

(featured image: iStock)

