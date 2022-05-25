KFC Has Officially Joined in on ‘Morbius’ Memes

Now that Sony’s messy super-vampire movie Morbius is available on VOD, fans(?) are diving back into the wild world of Morbius memes. The film was a critical and commercial flop, garnering 17 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing a measly $163 million worldwide. But now, the film is inexplicably charting on VOD and is currently the most popular movie on both Vudu and Apple TV. And it makes sense: when movies get dragged this hard, audiences are naturally curious to see the train-wreck for themselves. And a rental fee is easier to swallow than going to a theater and saying “one ticket for Morbius” out loud to a teenage employee who will surely mock you directly to your face. I jest, but this literally happened to me when I bought a ticket to see Halle Berry’s ‘Catwoman’ in theaters. No, I will not be taking questions at this time.

Unsurprisingly, Morbius hitting VOD means the revival of Morbius memes, which corporations now getting in on the joke. Kentucky Fried Chicken’s (KFC) Twitter account even delivered their own goof on the film:

Honestly, I would much rather watch a film where Colonel Sanders gains supernatural bat-related abilities than Jared Leto. And fellow Morbin’ enthusiasts were more than willing to jump on the bandwagon.

Let's sleep here together Colonel Sanders pic.twitter.com/WXfmNySSJH — カミコダヨw Blew another 3-1 lead Larriors (@OnegaiDesUwU) May 25, 2022

Super Smash Morbers



featuring dr michael morbius from the hollywood blockbuster film Morbius, starring Mor Bius pic.twitter.com/z0Ulrd6ELX — Michael Simp-chez🎨 (@aLengthyUsernam) May 24, 2022

The well written line itself. The delivery. The passion. The meaning behind the line.



This is why Morbius is true cinema. https://t.co/3y90Gjojm8 pic.twitter.com/W1Wprp2g1t — Arrow ツ (@Phantom_Arrow18) May 22, 2022

The VOD release of Morbius also coincides with Screen Junkies latest Honest Trailer, which savages this mess of a movie. And boy do they go to town on “Subway Jared” and the endless delays that besieged the film. I mean, ‘a doctor living with a serious challenge: being Jared Leto.” I may never stop laughing. But here’s the thing: is Morbius a bad movie? Undoubtedly. But it has given us some delightful memes and jokes. It also gave is “it’s morbin’ time”, which is a hell of a catchphrase. And honestly, what more could we want from Dr. Michael Morbius?

(image: Alyssa Shotwell/Sony)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]