Jared Leto Finally Responds to Morbin’ Time Memes and It’s Hilarious

It has finally happened: Jared Leto is getting in on the “Morbin’ time” meme that has been sweeping the internet. Spider-Man-adjacent movie Morbius first premiered on April 1, 2022, and received largely negative reviews from critics. The film, which stars Leto as Dr. Michael Morbius, follows what happens when the doctor splices his genes with those of a vampire bat to cure his rare blood disease. While he does succeed in curing himself, he also gives himself superhuman powers and a thirst for human blood.

Based on its poor critical reception and box office performance, nobody thought the movie would do very well when it became available to stream on Apple TV and Vudu. However, suddenly, Morbius was topping the charts of these streaming platforms, thanks to the Morbin time meme began going viral. The catchphrase is a play on words inspired by the Power Rangers’ phrase “It’s morphin’ time.” Hence, hundreds of memes began popping up with the caption, and even businesses like KFC jumped in on the “morbin time” meme for advertising.

Morbius remained trending on Twitter for days, and Twitch accounts popped up that streamed Morbius all day long, despite bans. Pretty soon, Morbius 2 also started trending on the platform as fans demanded a sequel be greenlit. Many fantasized about the film having some kind of reference to Morbin time, and that’s basically the only reason they want a Morbius 2 to begin with. Hilariously, though, when Morbius returned to some select theaters following the memes, it flopped again. Now, Leto has finally responded to the Morbius craze in the best possible way.

Leto’s response to Morbin time memes

Leto took to Twitter on June 3 with a short video, in which he’s reading over a script when someone behind the camera asks him what he is reading. Leto tries to hide it, but the woman pries it out of his hands and reveals that the script is … Morbius 2: It’s Morbin’ Time.

What time is it? pic.twitter.com/IuWR72WCc9 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022

Leto also brilliantly had the screenwriter listed as Bartholomew Cubbins. For those unfamiliar with the name, it is the name of a character created by Dr. Suess in the children’s book The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins. Basically, every time Cubbins took off one of his hats, another one appeared. So, perhaps Leto is indicating there will be an infinity of Morbius films and memes? Every time we think Morbius has finally gone away, it will come back? Pretty terrifying.

As always, the fan response to Leto’s post was pretty hilarious. Many tried to argue that the meme is now officially dead, making it seem that Leto’s joke was too late. Others, though, are still going strong in their Morbius devotion and memes. Check out some of the responses below:

