Anakin and Obi-Wan’s ‘Revenge of the Sith’ Parallels Throughout ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Made Me So Happy

I love Star Wars, I do, but I think I love Revenge of the Sith completely separate from the franchise as a whole and it may just be one of my favorite movies of all time. Fully because of nostalgia but still, point stands: I love Star Wars Episode 3: Revenge of the Sith more than some family members. So heading into Obi-Wan Kenobi, I was excited not only for the return of Ben Kenobi and Hayden Christensen with Ewan McGregor. But I was excited to see how Ben was feeling after Revenge of the Sith and just how much the film would play into the series as a whole.

And oh boy was I gifted with a series that truly just broke down whatever expectations I had and gave me the perfect amount of references back to the film while still standing on its own and I loved it very much. But the finale really pulled those comparisons in and brought us a look at how Anakin and Ben exist in each other’s lives now and I want to talk about the parallels between Revenge of the Sith and Obi-Wan Kenobi as well as their new relationship.

**Spoilers for the entire series of Obi-Wan Kenobi lie ahead**

What I loved so much about Obi-Wan Kenobi is that the series didn’t shy away from the pain that is clearly there between Ben and Ani. They’re not okay, they’re not two men who have moved on but instead they’re two former brothers who are holding a grudge against each other whether or not the other wants to admit it.

In Vader’s eyes, he’s been betrayed by someone he used to trust and for Ben, it’s pretty much the same and it’s just a matter of who you agree with (obviously, I agree with Ben but still the point stands). What I loved about the finale though is that it brought back a moment that, for me, was the shift in their relationship from Revenge of the Sith.

I am but a humble millennial meaning that I can quote the entire scene between Obi-Wan and Anakin on Mustafar from memory. Yes, I am single. Which means the minute that Obi-Wan Kenobi turned on his lightsaber and said “I will do what I must,” I burst into tears.

Only made that much more painful when Vader replies “Then you will die.” It’s a play on what Ani said in Revenge of the Sith, which was “You will try” but still, the emotions stand.

This is the most on the nose portion of the series that was a direct reference to Revenge of the Sith that wasn’t footage from the film or dialogue playing in Obi-Wan’s memories. And I loved all of it. I loved that they embraced that movie and said “yes, this left a scar on both Anakin and Obi-Wan and neither are over it.” I loved that it completely informs their motives and why they’re so hellbent on confronting each other.

I love that Anakin yet again gets cocky in his power and thinks that he’s defeating Obi-Wan only for the blow back to be devastating for him and I love that yet again, Obi-Wan cannot defeat his former Padawan because he loves him too much. They’re both a glutton for punishment of their own making and getting to see the two of them struggle with this fight and their own emotions and how it all ties into Revenge of the Sith? My perfect kind of show.

(image: Lucasfilm)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]