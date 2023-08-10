These Are the Best ‘Hot Ones’ Episodes Because There Is Crying, Cursing, and Actual Good Advice

Watching celebrities sweat over a plate of hot wings while answering well thought-out questions about their successful careers has to be one of the most innovative ways of interviewing in the past decade. This is the premise of Hot Ones, which has run for 21 seasons and is hosted by Sean Evans, who has sharp interview skills and probably an iron stomach. The show has won multiple Streamy awards, been nominated for a Daytime Emmy, had collaborations with well-known brands like Shake Shack and Pringles, and recently celebrated its 300th episode, where comedian John Mulaney was the guest.

The premise gives some particularly hilarious celebrities their time to shine as they give exaggerated reactions to the wings and have a little too much fun bantering with Evans and his sometimes deep-cut questions. Others have earned our deepest respect just by pushing through the increasingly spicy rounds of hot wings to the end. Then, there are the times when the spice brought out the sass, charm, or confusion in actors. While most of the Hot Ones episodes are binge-worthy and entertaining, these are a few that really stand out.

Keagan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele

You already know the episode is going to be funny when comedic duo Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele are involved. The episode starts off pretty tame, with Key and Peele answering questions about Keanu and Key’s Obama White House Correspondents’ Dinner appearance. However, things quickly start going off the rails when the spice starts kicking in, sparking some swearing, fast-talking, and Genghis Khan and Trojan horse metaphors. The pair impressively fight their way through the wings, though, and even end with a hilarious skit, reminding viewers of why they’re such an iconic duo.

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence is on a comedic streak between her new film No Hard Feelings and her hysterical Hot Ones episode. She was incredibly composed for the first part of the interview, despite being flustered by the heat. Additionally, she revealed interesting tidbits about her career and showed how down-to-earth she is as she took a genuine interest in Evans and asked questions back. There are also a few laugh-out-loud moments, like when she reenacts swallowing her nose ring filming Don’t Look Up and recounts her Hunger Games filming snack choices. The funniest part is when she genuinely begins sobbing and panicking while tasting the hottest sauces. You can tell she’s not exaggerating, and it’s equal parts hilarious and heartbreaking watching her put so much thought into her answers while hot sauce-induced tears stream down her face.

Jon Bernthal

Jon Bernthal might take home the award for the most wholesome Hot Ones interview. Similar to Lawrence, we feel like we’re getting the genuine Bernthal in this interview, and he seems pretty cool. Even when Evans for some reason starts crying on the first wing, Bernthal just kind of sat there quietly concerned, not even cracking a single joke about the unexpected moment. He also offered very thoughtful and in-depth answers to every question, whether it was about King Richard or The Walking Dead, and adorably exclaimed “Holy Moly” every time he got excited. Plus, he got a little culinary when it came to commenting on the various sauces and was pretty serious when discussing toxic masculinity. While it was funny to watch him suffer through the hotter sauces, it was really just a joy to listen to him talk.

Gordon Ramsay

Few Hot Ones episodes have as much appeal as Gordon Ramsay’s, as viewers will be dying to see the celebrity chef rip into Evans’ wings. He delivers on the criticism and has a few hilariously savage remarks about the chicken being overcooked, having too little meat, and the sauces having ridiculous names. However, he also has a few interesting insights to offer about his mentors, lesser-known aspects of the culinary industry, and the importance of chefs respecting culture. His interesting spice remedies, scrambled eggs demonstration, and constant dropping of f-bombs make this one of the most lively and entertaining episodes of Hot Ones.

Halle Berry

Halle Berry proved she is the queen of Hot Ones with her impressive episode. She came on humbly, admitting she was usually good with spice, but wasn’t wholly confident in her ability to tackle this challenge. However, she then proceeded to power through every round of the Hot Ones without so much as taking a sip of water or milk. She barely even batted an eyelash while nonchalantly commenting on sauce flavors and even singing little jigs while braving the heat. She was surprisingly composed for the majority of the interview, answering questions about filming action sequences, training dogs, and dealing with web addiction with thoughtful poise. Between her intelligence, composure, and going full beast mode on some hot wings, few celebrity Hot Ones will impress you as much as this one.

Paul Rudd

Even non-Hot Ones fans are likely aware of Paul Rudd’s iconic Hot Ones episode, as it sparked a viral meme. However, even without the meme-worthy moment, his appearance is quite memorable. He is a true champ when it comes to the spicy (cauliflower) wings and gets through every round without a sip of milk and minimal whining. Additionally, his wholesome spirit shines through as he directs questions back at Evans, causing the interview to transition more to a very honest conversation. Viewers latched onto one particular moment when Rudd exclaims, “Hey, look at us,” and Evans responds, “Look at us. Who would have thought?” Rudd replies with a snarky, “Not me.” Internet users latch onto the most unexpected things, so of course an enthusiastic and sarcastic moment from Rudd became immortalized on the internet as a meme.

Elizabeth Olsen

Elizabeth Olsen’s Hot Ones episode included one of the show’s most memorable outros ever. Olsen was a champ throughout the entire challenge. She had very minimal reactions to the hot wings but remained modest about her heat tolerance. Additionally, she seemed so delighted to be asked certain questions about acting school, acting techniques, and her love of auditions. It’s so refreshing to see someone so genuinely passionate and enthusiastic about every aspect of the acting process. Then, to top it all off, she adorably forgot what projects she was currently in. So, instead of promoting anything in the outro, she just gave viewers a random update about how she was having fun in New York and just tried some hot wings.

Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya went viral on the Hot Ones for his hilarious reaction to the wings and warm personality. Kaluuya put up a commendable effort, making his way through the wings while mostly keeping his cool. He offered interesting insights into his vocal performance in Judas and the Black Messiah and his secrets for fake crying while acting. Kaluuya also kindly complimented Evans’ questions and shared heartwarming words about his work with Rowan Atkinson. However, he started falling apart after the eighth wing, making even those on set laugh as he lost his train of thought and interspersed his serious answers with outbursts about chicken. Between his heartfelt answers and hilarious reactions, Kaluuya’s Hot Ones episode is equal parts heartwarming and hilarious.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish made history as the youngest guest on Hot Ones and had one of the most hilarious reactions to the hot wings. Despite being just 17 at the time of the interview, she shows incredible confidence and charisma as she answers Evans’ questions candidly and lets her silly side show through. Early on, she wins the hearts of all individuals who were/are homeschooled by talking about the weird side of her early education. Eilish also has a few interesting insights on the hottest memes, her fashion fits, and the power of her Twitter fans. Additionally, she starts to lose it about halfway through because of the heat and her inability to decide if she “can or can’t” continue. Few guests have been as brutally and hilariously honest as Eilish is on this episode.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer’s recent Hot Ones episode was an especially fun and nostalgic one, considering it was her second outing on the show. Her appearances were four years apart, and she came back with a renewed sense of determination the second time around. As a result, she braved the wings quite well while showing genuine joy at being reunited with Evans and sharing how much her career has expanded, including venturing into cooking and starring in the web series Turnt Up with the Taylors. Not only did she deeply impress with her razor-sharp memory of her past projects and heartfelt discussion of their importance, but she proved she may have the best poker face of any Hot Ones‘ guest. She went through all the wings like a champ with hardly any reaction AND took the plunge and tried the extra-hot bonus round. Palmer is the poker-face queen of Hot Ones, and it’s no wonder she was invited back for round 2.

(featured image: Hot Ones)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]