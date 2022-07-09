Tessa Thompson Made One of the Worst Mistakes in ‘Hot Ones’ History

In promotion for her role in Thor: Love & Thunder, Tessa Thompson (a.k.a. Valkyrie) proved her hot sauce tolerance (really, strength) when she went on First We Feast’s Hot Ones. For those unfamiliar, the host Sean Evans interviews people and between questions they eat hot wings. Each round the heat of the questions and the hot sauce increases. Referencing other guests and her family’s love for the show, Thompson was very familiar with the program and knew what rookie mistakes to avoid.

However, that didn’t stop her from making a big blunder in the heat of the moment. While Thompson didn’t touch her eyes or anything like that (you can tell she wants to as tears are flowing at one point), she did decide to rub her tongue swiftly across the napkin’s fabric. Even if the napkin was silk or something very soft to the touch, the way she quickly grated it along her tongue essentially looked like it was cutting into her tongue.

Despite this added disadvantage for the remainder of the session, Thompson completed the challenge! She barely was able to promote Thor because she was still in recovery from this session, but we knew why she was there. This still wasn’t as bad as the number of guests who touched their eyes or when comedian and actor Bobby Lee may have shit himself on camera in season two. However, it’s still pretty bad and I hope this doesn’t happen to any future guests.

Books and Comic-Con

In the episode, Evans brought back one of my favorite segments, “Explain That ‘Gram”, where they ask guests a question regarding images in the deep darkest depths of their Instagram. Here, Thompson revealed that even though she was warned not to enter the SDCC floor, she did it anyway disguised as a stormtrooper. The costume was borrowed from a cosplayer.

Thompson also shared that her production company Viva Maude is working on multiple book adaptations. As a fan of her work and of the recent adaptation of Nella Larson’s Passing, I’m super excited to see this! I then learned Viva Maude is adapting one of my favorite messy books, Raven Leilani’s 2020 novel Luster.

Check out the full interview on the First We Feast YouTube channel and check out our queen on Taika Waititi’s sophomore Marvel film!

