Looking for ‘Pokémon’ Lego Sets? This is the next best thing

From Star Wars sets to DC builds, Lego has joined forces with almost every franchise out there. With Pokémon still reigning as a pop culture giant, you’d think the power-embued creatures would be immortalized by Lego bricks everywhere. But that’s not the case.

Pokémon has it all: video games, TV shows, trading cards, and even a live-action movie in Detective Pikachu. Lego doesn’t make the franchise’s lengthy resume. Surprising? Absolutely. However, there’s a good reason why: Mattel’s Mega Brands Inc. currently has the Pokémon license.

Mega Bloks is Lego’s direct competitor, producing a variety of building sets comprised of plastic pieces. And although Lego gets all the clout, Mega Bloks has more than its fair share of licensing deals with big-name franchises like Star Trek and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. It also has a monopoly on Pokémon, making it your go-to option if you’re looking for Pokémon building sets.

There are some other pros to consider, with the biggest being the price point. Mega is usually less expensive than Lego. If that has you excited, then you’re in luck. Mega has a substantial Pokémon selection. Below, you can find a few of their most popular for some quick build or gift-giving inspiration.

As Ash’s loyal companion, Pikachu is synonymous with the franchise. And just look at him. Those rosy red cheeks are enough to charm anyone. If Pokémon building sets are your thing, then this Pikachu is a must-have. Twisting the hand-crank offers a running movement that is pretty impressive looking for a beginner-friendly build.

If House of the Dragon taught us anything, it’s that dragons are pretty darn cool. Of course, we Pokémon fans already knew that, thanks to Charizard, one of the franchise’s most iconic and beloved characters. At 1664 pieces, this bad boy is better suited for adult collectors. Not only can this Charizard be posed in multiple ways, but a mechanical crank offers dynamic wing movement.

If one Eevee isn’t enough, Mega lets you have every Eevee evolution out there. From Vaporeon and Jolteon to Flareon and Leafeon, collecting all the Eevees has never been so easy. While these ones are sans powers, they’ll still look neat on your shelf. Coming in at 470 pieces, this set is a great option for kids, teens, and beginner adults alike.

