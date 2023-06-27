Ah It Feels Good To Have Jennifer Lawrence Back as a Meme

When you think of perfect Hot Ones guests, Jennifer Lawrence is up there. Mainly because she is often chaotic in interviews and a bit of a disaster in the best way. Celebrities are often overly-trained by publicists to give canned answers in interviews, so much so that they lose the personality fans fell for in the first place. What makes Jennifer Lawrence so compelling is that she’s always been willing to scream, joke, and make fun of herself. And now, we get to watch her completely lose her mind over the hottest of hot wings.

The premise of Hot Ones is simple: Guests eat a series of wings, one hotter than the next, while being interviewed by host Sean Evans. Some interviews go better than others and some end up becoming infamous on social media for just how much someone breaks. Pedro Pascal was dying, Lizzie Olsen forgot why she was on the show, and now we have Jennifer Lawrence.

She was clearly afraid during the interview and was tricked into a false sense of confidence until “Da Bomb” came around. Now, I’ve tried it and it absolutely sucks. So all the reactions surrounding “Da Bomb” make perfect sense. Lawrence though, went on to just cry about the sauce (again, relatable) and said “What do you mean? What do you mean?” as she was laugh-crying at Evans. It has since become a meme online.

The set up is simple: You just fill in whatever joke you want from pop culture or your own experiences and link the Jennifer Lawrence clip to it. It has wielded some perfect responses. Like those referencing her work with The Hunger Games franchise.

The legacy of Jennifer Lawrence lives on

If you yell “WHERE’S THE PIZZA” in a deep voice, there’s a certain group of people online who know exactly what you’re referencing. It was one of the moments that made Jennifer Lawrence into the relatable actress she grew to be. Lawrence has always been open about how hungry she gets at premieres and award shows, and she’s never been afraid to make fun of herself and her co-stars. Lawrence was constantly memed back when The Hunger Games movies were coming out because she just kept giving us stuff we could use.

In the years since, her interviews have been a bit more serious, and she’s taken a break from projects. She’s also faced a backlash for her unfiltered personality, thanks to Hollywood’s pattern of building up and breaking down actresses (strange how this phenomenon never affects men). Getting this Hot Ones episode with her really was a gift for fans of hers from 2010 and beyond.

Whether it was her crying over “Da Bomb” (relatable) or just her yelling at Sean Evans about these wings, it was an episode for the books. Which is quite a feat! Some of the episodes of Hot Ones are legendary but as this meme grows more popular, I have to hope that a J. Law meme renaissance is upon us.

