After premiering in the United Kingdom in 2010 and in the United States in 2011, Downton Abbey quickly permeated the cultural zeitgeist. Created by Julian Fellowes, this 20th-century historical British drama captured the attention of audiences worldwide. Beyond viewers, the series was also critically acclaimed, taking home six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, four SAG Awards, and two BAFTA Awards during its six-season run, and a third movie is on the way.



Fans adore the aristocratic Crawley family and the hardworking servants who attend them. With so many memorable characters to choose from, it’s hard to narrow them down, but as matriarch Violet Crawley would advise, “Don’t be defeatist, dear, it’s very middle class.” So, let’s keep calm and carry on. Here are the 10 best Downton Abbey characters ranked for your consideration.

10. William Mason

(ITV/PBS)

William, played by Thomas Howes, is the second footman at Downton Abbey. William wanted to work with horses, but his mother wanted a better life for her son and pushed him into household service. This kind, honest, and hard-working man was often the victim of first footman Thomas Barrow’s vitriol, but everyone has a breaking point. When Thomas pushed him too far after the death of his mother, William punched him in the face. No one blamed him.

William enlisted in World War I and was fatally wounded saving the life of Matthew Crawley. Before his death, while in hospice at Downton, he did one more good deed. He confessed his love for the kitchen maid, Daisy, and married her. This made her eligible for a widow’s pension. While William’s time on the series only lasted two seasons, his legacy of love, bravery, and compassion lived on long after he was gone.

9. Gwen Dawson

(ITV/PBS)

Gwen Dawson’s character arc illustrates the difficult path of social mobility and classism in Downton Abbey. She wanted more from her life than working as a housemaid, so she secretly enrolled in correspondence courses to learn the skills needed to become a secretary. While others were skeptical, Lady Sybil Crawley encouraged her and helped her get an interview. Gwen, played by Scottish actress Rose Leslie, secures a job and leaves Downton in season 1. Audiences see her again in a brief season 6 cameo. She is a guest at the house after creating a successful life for herself. The Crawleys don’t recognize her at first, but she reintroduces herself and expresses gratitude for the late Lady Sybil’s role in changing her life.

8. Lady Rose MacClare

(ITV/PBS)

Lady Rose MacClare, played by Lily James, gets her place on this list for bringing a breath of fresh air and rebellion in the later seasons of Downton Abbey. She is the great-niece of the Dowager Countess, Violet Crawley, who was sent to Downton after embarrassing her parents with her modern behavior. She loves jazz and nightclubs and doesn’t care about social class. She briefly dated Jack Ross, a Black jazz singer, but ultimately ends up with Atticus Aldridge, a Jewish banker. The couple moved to New York to start their married life together. The character also appears in the 2019 movie.

7. Lady Mary Crawley

(ITV/PBS)

Lady Mary Crawley, played by Michelle Dockery, could be considered the series’ main protagonist as much of the action centers around her inability to inherit the estate without a male heir. Mary is full of contradictions. She is beautiful but guarded, proud but capable of deep affection. She and Matthew Crawley follow a rivals-to-lovers plot line whose new marriage is cut short when he tragically dies in a car accident. This complex character may at times appear rude but is often a victim of sexism. Ultimately, she shows great resilience and pragmatism in her evolution to estate manager. She even found love again with her second husband, Henry Talbot.

6. Anna Bates

(ITV/PBS)

Mary’s right hand woman is her lady’s maid Anna Bates, played by Joanne Froggatt. This kind, loyal soul helps Mary move the body of Turkish diplomat Kemal Pamuk after he dies of natural causes while in Mary’s bed. This would have ruined her mistress, but Anna’s a ride-or-die type of girl. Throughout the series, Anna also falls deeply in love with John Bates, Lord Grantham’s valet. The couple faces many adversities, such as John’s wrongful imprisonment, but remain dedicated to each other, eventually becoming parents. She earned her spot on this list through her loyalty and quiet strength.

5. Tom Branson & Lady Sybil Crawley

(ITV/PBS)

Allen Leech’s Tom Branson and Jessica Brown Findlay’s Lady Sybil Crawley are Downton Abbey’s power couple, so we had to list them together. Tom first comes to Downton as a chauffeur passionate about Irish independence. He catches Lady Sybil’s eye, and the pair connect over their progressive political views. Despite their class differences and family pushback, they marry and move to Dublin. The couple returns for the birth of their daughter. Tragically, Sybil dies shortly after childbirth from eclampsia. Tom finds himself caught between worlds afterward, not quite fitting in with the aristocracy or the working class. Eventually, he forges his own path and aids Mary and Lord Grantham in running and modernizing Downton.

4. Lady Edith Crawley

(ITV/PBS)

Despite her privileged upbringing, Lady Edith Crawley’s path to happiness is not a straight line. Nevertheless, she persists. This middle child, played by Laura Carmichael, is often overshadowed and belittled by her sister Mary and struggles to find her way in the world. She is left at the altar by Sir Anthony Strallan. Another romantic partner, newspaper editor Michael Gregson, mysteriously disappears, leaving her pregnant and unmarried, a scandal for that period. After many twists and turns, Edith finds a way to embrace both motherhood and professional success. She takes over Gregson’s newspaper and even finds love again with Bertie Pelham. When he comes into a surprise inheritance, she becomes a Marchioness, outranking her sister Mary.

3. Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham

(ITV/PBS)

Although often set in his old-fashioned, traditional ways, the Earl of Grantham, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), always has his heart in the right place. This girl dad just needed some time to soften his rigid views on women in leadership. His stubbornness stems from the great responsibility of carrying on Downton’s legacy. He doesn’t want to be remembered as the Earl who lost his family’s fortune and estate. Ultimately, he embraces the modern changes needed to keep Downton going. His character proves that old dogs can learn new tricks and be all the better for it.

2. Charles Carson

(ITV/PBS)

On the outside, Mr. Carson, played by Jim Carter, is a no-nonsense butler and respected head of the household’s downstairs staff. But there is more than meets the eye to this disciplined man. Before he worked in service, he was a music hall performer and clown. He shows his vulnerable side in many other ways during the series. He has a soft spot for Lady Mary, always believing the best of her. He falls in love with Mrs. Hughes, and like Lord Grantham, he struggles with modernization but eventually comes around to the needed changes on the estate, even when that means retirement.

1. Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham

(ITV)

No one else but the Dowager Countess of Grantham could even come close to taking first place in this race. Violet Crawley, played by the late Dame Maggie Smith, is an icon. Her sharp wit and unfiltered wisdom are a driving force in the series. She’s an old-school aristocrat but is also deeply devoted to her family, especially her son, Robert. She struggles to understand the modern ways of the world but learns to accept and approve of some as seen in her evolving relationship with granddaughters Mary and Edith. Never fear, being named the best character of the series would not go to her head. “At my age, one must ration one’s excitement,” she would probably quip.

