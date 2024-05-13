There’s a New ‘Downton Abbey’ Movie on the Way

Put on your gloves and get out the good china—Downton Abbey is coming back with a third feature-length film.

The new film, currently titled Downton Abbey 3, was announced this morning by Focus Features. As you can probably tell from the title, the film will be the third installment in the Downton Abbey film series.

Focus Features and Carnival Films are thrilled to announce the third film in the beloved Downton Abbey franchise. More information: https://t.co/nupZ9LkeXd pic.twitter.com/cRFH4SpOsb — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) May 13, 2024

What’s the film about? Who’s in it? Here’s what we know so far.

The Downton Abbey 3 cast

After the news broke, the biggest headline is that Paul Giamatti will be reprising the role of Harold Levinson, Cora’s American playboy brother. Viewers were first introduced to Harold in the season 4 Christmas special in 2013.

Along with Giamatti, four new faces are joining the cast: Joely Richardson, Alessandro Nivola, Simon Russell Beale, and Arty Froushan, all in currently undisclosed roles.

Many cast members are returning for the film, including Hugh Bonneville as Robert Crawley, Earl of Grantham; Elizabeth McGovern as Cora Crawley; Michelle Dockery as Lady Mary Crawley; Laura Carmichael as Lady Edith Crawley, Jim Carter as Mr. Carson; Phyllis Logan as Mrs. Hughes; Robert James-Collier as Thomas Barrow; Joanne Froggatt as Anna; Allen Leech as Tom Branson; Penelope Wilton as Isobel Crawley; Lesley Nicol as Mrs. Patmore; Michael Fox as Andy Parker; Raquel Cassidy as Baxter; Brendan Coyle as Mr. Bates; Kevin Doyle as Mr. Molesly; Harry Hadden-Paton as the Marquess of Hexham; Sophie McShera as Daisy; and Douglas Reith as Lord Merton.

What is Downton Abbey 3 about?

The plot of Downton Abbey 3 is currently under wraps. However, we can assume that it will pick up where the story left off, with the Crawley family and their staff living in the rapidly changing world of the early 20th century.

The original Downton Abbey TV series focused on the Crawleys, an aristocratic English family in Yorkshire, and their struggles to keep their estate afloat in an economic era when agriculture was shifting to industrialization. Both the Crawleys and their staff dealt with issues like marriages, illness, murder accusations, and seismic historical events.

The first Downton Abbey movie, titled Downton Abbey, saw the family preparing for a visit from the Queen. Downton Abbey: A New Era took the family well into the 1920s, with a film studio shooting a silent film at the estate.

When is Downton Abbey 3 coming out?

Downton Abbey 3 was only just announced, so it’s hard to say when the film might be released. However, given the filming schedules of the previous two films, fans can hope for a possible release window of 2025 or 2026.

