This acerbic character from ‘Downton Abbey’ will always be my favorite Maggie Smith character

When it comes to imperious put-downs, no one did it better than Violet Crawley, Dowager Countess of Grantham, in the British period drama Downtown Abbey. Dame Maggie Smith portrayed the character from 2010 until 2015, developing a huge fan following and inspiring countless memes.

Sadly, Maggie Smith passed away on September 27, 2024. She’s perhaps best remembered for playing Minerva McGonagall in the Harry Potter movies, but her biting, haughty turn as Violet Crawley made her unforgettable for legions of fans.

Who is Violet Crawley?

Violet is the Crawley family matriarch, mother of Earl Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), and mother-in-law to Countess Cora Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern). She’s “granny” to her three granddaughters, Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery), Lady Edith (Laura Carmichael), and Lady Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay).

The character lives in a “dowager cottage” on the grounds of Downton Abbey. She attends most dinners and parties thrown at the estate, and characters often visit her home for advice and gossip sessions. She develops a reluctant friendship with fellow widow Isobel Crawley (Penelope Wilton), and she’s known for being prickly on the outside, but a sweetheart underneath all of the bluster.

Violet became one of Dame Smith’s best-known roles

Violet’s witty remarks began circulating online in animated gif form not long after Downton Abbey premiered in the U.K. on ITV on September 26, 2010. Once the show was released on PBS in the United States in January 2011, Violet’s place in the world of memes was secure.

Downton Abbey aired for 6 seasons, including five Christmas specials. Smith and others reprised their roles in two follow-up movies, Downton Abbey (2019) and Downton Abbey: A New Era (2022). The actress earned three Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, and four Screen Actors Guild Awards for her portrayal of Violet Crawley.

Sadly, Violet’s character dies at the end of the second movie, marking the true end of an era. The film ends with a shot of a new portrait of Violet hanging in the entry hall, looking down her nose and fondly judging all who would walk through Downton’s doors forever.

