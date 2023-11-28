The Most Magical Gifts for Disney Adults

There’s no shame in being a Disney adult. It’s fine. You get to enjoy some good movies, visit some cool theme parks, and, every time holiday season rolls around, you get showered with cool Disney gifts! Disney just so happens to be turning 100 years old this year, so expect lots of exciting anniversary-themed presents to choose from.

Whether you’re a Disney adult or shopping for one, here are 10 great Disney gifts to add to your list this holiday season. And be sure to check out our other (very specific) gift guides for more holiday inspo.

Disney cookbooks

(Disney)

The Disney theme parks pride themselves on offering great food and now you can cook some of it for yourself with Delicious Disney – Disneyland: Recipes and Stories From The Happiest Place on Earth. It not only features recipes from the parks but also stories from the people who cook them.

That’s not the only Disney cookbook out there. Other great options include the official Disney Princess cookbook, featuring recipes inspired by the Princess movies (as you can imagine, Tiana is front and center here), and Disney Eats by Joy Baker.

Lego Disney Castle

(DIsney/Lego)

There’s some great Disney Lego sets out there but this huge Disney castle, created for the 100th anniversary, is arguably the most stunning. It comes in at over 4,000 pieces and features minifigures of Tiana, Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel and their princes. It’ll take a long time to build, no doubt, but once you’re done you’ll have a display piece that would make any Disney fan proud and envious.

Customizable Disney bracelet

(Disney / Baublebar)

If you love Disney and you love sparkly things, what are you doing without an officially licensed custom slider bracelet from Baublebar? Simply customize it with the letters of your choosing and add a cute little Mickey Mouse bead. It’ll make your wrist the most eye-catching one in the room. (You are restricted to eight characters for your bracelet, though, which is a little disappointing.)

Disney Loungefly bags

(Disney / Loungefly)

I love Loungefly bags and the Disney creations are so cute and creative. You can take your pick from pretty much any Disney movie—there’s a bag for it! There are some great ones for the 100th anniversary celebrations, including the “Special Moments” bag and the light-up “Partners” bag. They’re not cheap but they’re made so well they’ll last you probably until the next big Disney anniversary.

Swarovski figures

(Disney / Swarovski)

These gorgeous Disney crystal figurines are created by Swarovski, one of the most prestigious crystal companies in the world. Be sure to put one of these stunning creations on your list and endlessly thank the person who buys one for you! Or if you’re the buyer rather than the receiver, be quick, the figures sell out fast.

The Story of Disney: 100 Years of Wonder

(Disney)

A special book Disney put out to celebrate their 100 years of storytelling. It’s written by John Baxter, Bruce Steele and the staff of the Walt Disney Archives, and it’s an absolute must-have for anyone who’s fascinated by the ins and outs of the Disney company. You can get it at Shop Disney for $60.

Disney Pandora charms

(Disney / Pandora)

I absolutely love these little charms from Pandora! If you’re a Disney fan who loves jewelry, at least one Pandora charm needs to be on your list. Charms representing all the most popular Disney properties are available—you can take your pick from Frozen, Winnie the Pooh, Pixar movies, Mickey Mouse of course, and so many more.

Little Mermaid dress

(Disney)

This year saw the release of the highly anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey as the title character, and it didn’t disappoint. Celebrate the movie and mermaids everywhere with this beautiful summer dress, which features a pattern inspired by the items Ariel collects from the human world during the story.

Personalized Disney photo album

(Disney)

You’ve been to a Disney park or done a Disney-related event at least once in your life, right? Why not store the photos from that time in an official, personalized Disney photo album? Shop Disney has a beautiful wooden one decorated with some of the most iconic Disney characters. But if you’d prefer something unofficial and less expensive, why not try Etsy? They have lots of options for personalized albums, scrapbooks, and even autograph books.

“It’s a Small World” makeup set

(Disney / Colourpop)

Show your love for the Disney parks with makeup! This 12-shade set is inspired by “It’s a Small World,” one of the most iconic and beloved Disney rides. It’s a Colourpop creation, it costs $15.40, and according to the Colourpop website it features “ultra-pigmented pressed powder formula that’s long-lasting, super velvety, applies evenly and blends like a dream.” Wear it during your next trip to Disneyland.

