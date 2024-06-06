Bluey and Indy in Bluey
10 Shirts For Adults Who Want to Let the World Know How Much They Love 'Bluey'

Sarah Barrett
Published: Jun 6, 2024 01:53 pm

Okay, so your kid loves Bluey and has a variety of Bluey t-shirts. That’s normal. But why should the kids have all the fun? There are a lot of Bluey shirts out there for adults, too, plenty of them featuring the adult characters from the TV show. You know, the ones you probably relate to a little too much. Here’s where to grab yourself a Bluey shirt featuring your favorite colorful dogs.

Unicorse Shirt

Bluey Unicorse Shirt
(Bluey Tee Mill)

Remember Unicorse, the extremely annoying puppet voiced by Bluey herself? You know, the one who goes “Annnnnnd why should I care?” Well, you can celebrate the sheer obnoxiousness of that puppet with this shirt from the official Bluey store. It’s available in five colors: black, white, khaki, navy blue, and stone blue.

“Primary Pals”

A short-sleeved collared shirt with a busy Bluey dog print
(RSVLTS)

If you’re looking for something a little dressier than a standard tee, this short-sleeved, collared shirt from RSVLTS features what appears to be just about every dog from the Bluey universe. “If they go to school with Bluey, you can bet your bottom dollar buck you’ll find them here,” the retailer promises.

Personalized Bandit Shirt

Bluey Awesome Daddy Shirt
(SnsonlineArt)

How about nudging the kids into getting you or your spouse this Bandit shirt with their names on it? This customizable one from Etsy says, “This awesome daddy belongs to ___” alongside a picture of Bandit playing with Bluey and Bingo. It’s just too cute.

Bluey Eras Tour Shirt

Bluey Eras Tour Shirt
(Etsy)

If you love Bluey and you love Taylor Swift, get yourself over to Etsy and snap this up. It’s a Bluey shirt designed to look like the poster for Swift’s Eras tour and Bluey herself takes front and center. Around her are her friends and family, and you probably know all their names already via your children.

Shake It Chilli Shirt

(Bluey Tee Mill)

Chilli is Bluey and Bingo’s mom and a very good one. She also loves to dance! This shirt from the online Bluey store features a dancing Chilli with the words, “Shake it Chilli.” Like all t-shirts from the official Bluey shop, it’s made with renewable energy processes.

Chilli Pastel Tie-Dye Tee

A pastel tie-dye t-shirt featuring Chilli from Bluey
(Hot Topic)

The muted pastels and cute flowers on this tee from Hot Topic make for a real chill(i) vibe. The shirt comes from Hot Topic and is categorized as a girl’s shirt but comes in sizes that will fit adults up to 3X.

Rad Dad Shirt

Bluey Rad Dad Shirt
(Etsy)

Bandit is without doubt a rad dad and you can show off your own rad dad-ness with this cool shirt available on Etsy. It comes in multiple colors—white, black, ash, sand, indigo blue, dark heather, navy, light blue, light pink, and forest green—so there’s something for everyone.

Mum and Kiddo Matching Shirts

Bluey Mum Kiddo Shirts
(FashionKidsUK)

Share your love of Bluey with your child when you purchase this combo. Mom has a shirt saying “Mum” (per the Australian dialect) in the Bluey font, and the kiddo’s shirt says, well, “Kiddo”! No Bluey-loving family could ask for anything more.

Chilli 20 Minutes Shirt

Bluey Chilli 20 Minutes Shirt
(Etsy)

On this shirt, Chilli expresses a sentiment that moms will appreciate: “I need 20 minutes where no one comes near me.” While it will not necessarily get your own kiddos to leave you alone, it’ll give you a sense of kinship with mothers everywhere, including dog ones.

Bluey Friends Shirt

Bluey Friends Shirt
(Etsy)

If your favorite thing about Bluey is the relationship between Bluey and her buddies, and your favorite sitcom is Friends, then this is the shirt for you. Bluey, Indy, Chloe, Mackenzie, Rusty and Lucky sit on the iconic Friends sofa in this crossover shirt.

