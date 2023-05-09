First Reactions for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Universally Agree on What Makes the Movie Work

If you ask any Disney fan about their favorite princess, Ariel is probably high up on the list. She’s a fan favorite for a reason, and movies like The Little Mermaid have meant a lot to fans throughout the years. As someone who loves Ariel most of all, I was obsessed with the new take on Ariel in Rob Marshall’s The Little Mermaid.

And who better to bring her to life than the incredible Halle Bailey? Famous for her music, along with her sister Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey was a perfect choice for our live-action Ariel, and all the first reactions to the movie prove it. For all the other live-action Disney movies, things like The Lion King and The Little Mermaid prove that when you have actual singers take on these classic musical roles, it’s just a different experience for fans.

I saw the film at a New York screening ahead of the press conference, and I shared my own reaction on Twitter—and trust me, my favorite moment in the original animated film was done beautifully in the new movie, and I loved every second of it.

My favorite part of the Little Mermaid is when Ariel sings the "Part of Your World" Reprise and it made me cry when Halle sang it! She's a perfect Ariel and I'm obsessed with Jonah Hauer-King's take on Eric! #TheLittleMermaid — Rachel Leishman (@RachelLeishman) May 9, 2023

But praise for Bailey’s work was in nearly every first reaction, and rightfully so. There are moments throughout this movie that really just highlight how incredible she is as a singer and an actress and everyone’s praise for her is a result of how she carries this movie so beautifully.

Halle Bailey is receiving unanimous praise for her “star-making” performance as Ariel in Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid pic.twitter.com/H02JUKlFiG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) May 9, 2023

The reactions for the film ranged from critics posting their first thoughts to celebrities who had gone to the premiere, like Kelly Rowland.

The Little Mermaid is truly AN EPIC WATCH!!! The music in this movie!!

FREAKINGGGGGGGWOWWWWW!!

You laugh, you cry, you sing along!!



I know I,’m gonna be singing these songs

For weeks to come!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/XfzSrdgRyo — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) May 9, 2023

And through all the conversation, one thing is clear: Halle Bailey is an absolute star. Because as Rotten Tomatoes and Fandango’s Erik Davis says, she’ll give you chills with her performance.

Disney’s #TheLittleMermaid is definitely one of the better live-action adaptions. Halle Bailey pours incredible emotion into Ariel and I got chills watching her, while Melissa McCarthy’s Ursula and Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian steal scenes all day. pic.twitter.com/DHhIkbIj8s — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) May 9, 2023

Halle Bailey’s singing voice is perfection

All of the first reactions praised Bailey’s approach to Ariel and especially her singing voice. Part of today’s press conference for the movie talked about the shot at the end of “Part of Your World” that you can see in the trailer that has Bailey reaching towards the surface. And the emotion she shares while making “Part of Your World” her own song is truly what makes this version of The Little Mermaid so beautiful.

There’s just something so incredible about Bailey’s take on Ariel that is exactly what this movie needed. We all know the animated Ariel and her dedication to living among the humans, but Bailey’s performance really just makes the live-action movie work, and all the reactions praising her are right!

#TheLittleMermaid captures the magic of the original animated movie. Halle Bailey makes Ariel her own. Her chemistry with Jonah Hauer-King makes this movie soar. Daveed Diggs’ Sebastian is a scene stealer! pic.twitter.com/9Shc1VAVD3 — Meredith Loftus ? (@MeredithLoftus) May 9, 2023

And none of this is really surprising. The minute fans heard Bailey’s rendition of “Part Of Your World,” we all knew that this was something special.

This is going to be one of those takes on a classic that just stays with audiences, and yes, the updated music from Bailey should and will be on repeat for kids everywhere. So, get excited to see The Little Mermaid in theaters because you won’t want to miss Halle Bailey’s take on Ariel.

